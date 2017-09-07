Why copy editors are still valuable to the news industry

In this week’s lowercase, we highlight editorial flubs that prove how valuable careful copy editors are to the news outlets.
I like to imagine the copy editor saw this typo, giggled and moved on. pic.twitter.com/xwtoTjY6p6
— kelley hibberd (@kbagby) May 12, 2017
the New York Times has a picture of the wrong Thomas Frank on the front of the business section today pic.twitter.com/NkwDe8elnR
— Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) September 6, 2017
Coach Bill Self being indicted into Naismith Hall of Fame https://t.co/Fmc6rDn1OF pic.twitter.com/sTc3YupQTY
— KMBC (@kmbc) September 6, 2017
A copy editor here is definitely not having a good day pic.twitter.com/EytKoLANnR
— Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) August 19, 2017
#Headlines matter…so do #copyeditors, #proofreaders. You can read this one of two ways… (from Google News pic.twitter.com/ftVyBD4XEn
— Bonnie Parrish-Kell (@bparrishkell) September 3, 2017
jesus christ @Complex hire a copy editor pic.twitter.com/eqkEFu34i9
— BLUNT PROPHET (@bluntprophetFF) August 18, 2017
Have a news flub you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.
