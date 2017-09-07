Why copy editors are still valuable to the news industry

In this week’s lowercase, we highlight editorial flubs that prove how valuable careful copy editors are to the news outlets.

I like to imagine the copy editor saw this typo, giggled and moved on. pic.twitter.com/xwtoTjY6p6 — kelley hibberd (@kbagby) May 12, 2017

the New York Times has a picture of the wrong Thomas Frank on the front of the business section today pic.twitter.com/NkwDe8elnR — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) September 6, 2017

Coach Bill Self being indicted into Naismith Hall of Fame https://t.co/Fmc6rDn1OF pic.twitter.com/sTc3YupQTY — KMBC (@kmbc) September 6, 2017

A copy editor here is definitely not having a good day pic.twitter.com/EytKoLANnR — Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) August 19, 2017

jesus christ @Complex hire a copy editor pic.twitter.com/eqkEFu34i9 — BLUNT PROPHET (@bluntprophetFF) August 18, 2017

Have a news flub you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.

ICYMI: A copy editor was looking at early Charlottesville images Saturday. While doing so, he made a big realization.

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.