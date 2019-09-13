The Layoff Tracker

Between 2008 and 2018, newsroom employment declined by 25 percent, according to a July 2019 Pew report.

Most of those losses occurred at print newspapers, where newsroom employment declined by nearly half in the same decade. But in recent months many newer digital outlets have begun to falter too.

The most obvious way to measure that is in wave after wave of recent layoffs—which have sometimes marked the end of entire publications and have certainly marked the end of some careers.

CJR is tracking the job losses as they occur, and will post updates to the table below. The verified total, made up of only confirmed figures, is above. If you have lost your job, or know of layoffs that are not reflected here, then please email editors@cjr.org to let us know.

