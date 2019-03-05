Trump and Fox get the Jane Mayer treatment

“Trump TV.” That’s the print headline of an exhaustive article by Jane Mayer, published yesterday in The New Yorker, outlining the growing symbiosis between Fox and the president. The image accompanying the piece shows an antenna reaching up from the roof of the White House, flanked by fluorescent “Fox News” signs against a stormy sky. As magazine illustrations go, it’s not the farthest-fetched. Since before Trump took office, Mayer writes, Fox has boosted his signal, he has boosted theirs, and the American public has had to live with the output.

Mayer mixes revelation, reminder, and fresh color to paint a unified, long-term portrait of the Fox–Trump relationship. Her piece is stacked with familiar characters, such as Bill Shine and Sean Hannity, and newsy nuggets. In 2015, shortly after Trump launched his presidential campaign, Fox may have given him advance warning of damaging questions slated for the first GOP debate. In 2016, with the election looming, the network reportedly killed reporter Diana Falzone’s investigation into Trump’s affair with, and payments to, Stormy Daniels—an editor told Falzone to “let it go” because “Rupert [Murdoch] wants Trump to win.” Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox host who now works for Trump’s reelection campaign (and dates his son, Donald Trump, Jr.), repeatedly took tips from a viewer who is active on Gab, a fringe online platform associated with the far-right. And Trump, since taking office, has been known to rate Fox journalists based on their loyalty. Hannity scored 10 out of 10. Steve Doocy, a co-host of Fox & Friends, scored 12.

ICYMI: The fight over a secret list of criminal cops

Perhaps most damning, Mayer reports that Trump, as president, has sought to skew antitrust enforcement in ways that would boost Fox’s business and hurt its opponents. In 2017, Trump reportedly railed about AT&T’s planned takeover of Time Warner, ordering Gary Cohn, then-head of the National Economic Council, and John Kelly, then-chief of staff, to pressure the Justice Department to block the deal—a possible rebuke to CNN, which is owned by Time Warner and hated by Trump. Mayer says Cohn balked at the instruction, but the Justice Department did act against the takeover. (Its final appeal was defeated last week.) AT&T aside, Trump’s regulators blocked Sinclair, a conservative rival to Fox News, from acquiring Tribune, but approved Fox’s sale of entertainment assets to Disney. As Reed Hundt, who chaired the Federal Communications Commission under Bill Clinton, tells Mayer, “the only way to explain” the three decisions “is that they’re pro-Fox, pro-Fox, and pro-Fox.”

Mayer’s piece repeatedly returns to the network’s bottom line. Rupert Murdoch, its billionaire owner, emerges as a central character. (Jared Kushner, according to one Mayer source, calls him “like, every day.”) Murdoch, of course, is a known quantity. His enormous influence, however, is quiet and can thus be understated—particularly as noisy, on-air boosters like Hannity have come to dominate mainstream coverage of Fox and its relationship with Trump. “Murdoch has cultivated heads of state in Australia and Great Britain, and someone close to him says that ‘he’s always wanted to have a relationship with a President—he’s a businessman and he sees benefits of having a chief of state doing your bidding,’” Mayer reports. As Hundt tells Mayer, Murdoch “invented the audience” for rage-filled politics, then made Trump its ringmaster. Fox thrives when that audience is sated.

Mayer’s article contains much we know already. But its principal value lies in its synthesis and ordering of alarming smaller details that we, as news consumers, can easily become inured to. After Mayer’s piece published yesterday, it sparked renewed debate of Fox’s ties to Trump, including on Fox’s cable rivals, CNN and MSNBC. The president may have missed those discussions. He was watching Fox.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

ICYMI: Reporter tracks how Fox News manipulates Trump

Below, more on the Trump–Fox relationship:

Proving a point: Trump tweeted about Fox programming no fewer than five times yesterday, engaging with quotes from hosts Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and Tucker Carlson, and guests Devin Nunes and Ari Fleischer. Across a pair of tweets, Trump echoed a Carlson hit on outlets including The New Yorker, adding: “The Fake News Media is the true Enemy of the People!”

Trump tweeted about Fox programming no fewer than five times yesterday, engaging with quotes from hosts Hannity, Lou Dobbs, and Tucker Carlson, and guests Devin Nunes and Ari Fleischer. Across a pair of tweets, Trump echoed a Carlson hit on outlets including The New Yorker, adding: “The Fake News Media is the true Enemy of the People!” Gorka out: Sebastian Gorka, a controversial former Trump administration staffer, will no longer appear as a contributor on Fox News. On Sunday, Gorka told The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr that he decided not to renew his contract to focus on other media work for Salem Radio Network and Sinclair.

Sebastian Gorka, a controversial former Trump administration staffer, will no longer appear as a contributor on Fox News. On Sunday, Gorka told The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr that he decided not to renew his contract to focus on other media work for Salem Radio Network and Sinclair. Abuse of power: Mayer’s reporting that Trump may have tried to block the AT&T deal to punish CNN sparked a fresh round of punditry asking if the president is abusing his power. Yesterday, Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee, fired off demands for a slew of documents related to a range of potential abuses—casting a broad net in a wide-ranging new investigation into the president. Nadler wrote to 81 separate people and entities, including WikiLeaks, Cambridge Analytica, and American Media Inc., the owner of The National Enquirer, along with two of its key executives.



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: BuzzFeed reporter discusses controversial scoop

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.