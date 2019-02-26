Emergency? What emergency?

At the beginning of the year, as the partial government shutdown dragged on without an end in sight, the Trump administration mulled using a state of emergency to bypass deadlocked funding negotiations in Congress and secure funds for a border wall. The ensuing “will he, won’t he?” consumed much media attention—speculation swelled, for example, that Trump might declare the emergency in his first televised address from the Oval Office. (He instead served reheated talking points; networks were criticized for airing them live.) More than a month later, Trump finally pulled the trigger after signing a wall-less funding package to reopen the government.

Throughout this period, much of the mainstream press treated the potential—then actual—state of emergency as a pretty big deal. Most major outlets made clear that there is no real emergency at the southern border, repeatedly punching holes in the administration’s misleading rhetoric and misuse of official statistics. Many of those same outlets, however, also warned that a declaration of emergency, justified or not, could give Trump alarmingly broad executive authority. In early January, for instance, Andrea Pitzer, author of a global history of concentration camps, wrote in The Washington Post that “a fake emergency could trigger a real catastrophe—one that a split Congress would be unlikely to resolve and that a Supreme Court sympathetic to an imperial presidency might even worsen.”

It’s striking, then, that the emergency has moved way down the news cycle since Trump declared it 11 days ago. The story has stalled as its next steps have taken time to take shape. And Trump, whose behavior has been decidedly non-urgent, has not pushed it with maximum force. “Why have we heard so little from… the president?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked early last week, pointing out that Trump spent the days following the declaration at Mar-a-Lago. (Trump has continued to tweet about the supposed crisis at the border, including a missive yesterday morning.) Nonetheless, this feels like a fresh iteration of a familiar challenge for the press. Hyping Trump’s immigration rhetoric gives it an unwarranted platform—throwing around the word “emergency” amplifies a clear lie, even if you debunk it in the process. Yet the real, legal state of emergency Trump has declared demands sustained scrutiny and vigilance.

Yesterday, Trump’s emergency declaration resurfaced near the top of the news cycle as weighty new developments crystallized. A bipartisan group of 58 former national security officials signed an open letter rebuking Trump’s move as having “no factual basis.” And with the House of Representatives set to pass a motion blocking Trump’s declaration today, media focus turned to its prospects in the Senate, where it currently sits on a knife-edge. Last night, Thom Tillis, the Republican senator for North Carolina, revealed, in a widely covered Post op-ed, that he supports Trump’s vision on border security, but would vote with Democrats to end the emergency: “There is no intellectual honesty in now turning around and arguing that there’s an imaginary asterisk attached to executive overreach—that it’s acceptable for my party but not thy party,” he wrote.

The news cycle around the emergency seems to be responding to what politicians are saying about it, rather than some independent standard of what is at stake. This is understandable—we don’t yet know what the courts think about this and so the ball, for now, is in politicians’ court—but it’s also a problem. Some legislators who were interviewed yesterday said their concerns about immigration override their concerns about a presidential power grab. But there are two separate issues at stake here: the actual situation at the border, and the constitutional implications of what Trump is doing about it. News outlets, by and large, have done a good job unpacking the truth behind the former. But the latter remains muddy, and hasn’t really received the same type of independent scrutiny.

As hard as it is when so many issues demand ongoing attention, it’s important to sustain aggressive coverage of longer-term problems as long as those problems continue to demand it. Another development in the House today has attracted less chatter than the emergency vote: a Judiciary Committee hearing on child separations. That scandal is very much ongoing—last week, a court filing revealed that at least 245 children have been separated from their families since the administration pledged to stop the practice last June—and yet public attention has largely fallen away. Trump’s emergency power grab shouldn’t go the same way.

Below, more on the national emergency and the border:

Executive time: While Trump’s declaration of a national emergency is remarkable for its scope and potential political and constitutional ramifications, the practice is not new. The Brennan Center for Justice has a list of the 59 emergencies declared under the National Emergencies Act between its passage, in 1976, and the end of last year. The Obama administration was responsible for 12 of them. Prior to the wall emergency, the most recent involved blocking the property of persons “contributing to the situation in Nicaragua.” It did not receive much attention.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that “suburban women are coming back into the Republican Party in droves” due to his stance on the wall and border security. The Post’s Philip Bump debunked the figures cited in the tweet. “No, Trump’s national emergency declaration hasn’t erased his problem with suburban women,” he wrote. Upping sticks: For CJR, Tiffany Stevens looks at the reporters who’ve relocated to the US–Mexico border to better understand what’s going on there. “Our view was not to really focus on any one place, but to have eyes and ears on the border 24/7, so that we can start seeing the stories that you only get when you live, work, eat and breathe in a place,” Kim Murphy, deputy national editor at The New York Times, tells Stevens.

For CJR, Tiffany Stevens looks at the reporters who’ve relocated to the US–Mexico border to better understand what’s going on there. “Our view was not to really focus on any one place, but to have eyes and ears on the border 24/7, so that we can start seeing the stories that you only get when you live, work, eat and breathe in a place,” Kim Murphy, deputy national editor at The New York Times, tells Stevens. #MeToo: Another Trump story that’s received remarkably little sustained attention: the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct women have made against him. Yesterday, another one came to light: Alva Johnson, who worked on Trump’s campaign, says, in a lawsuit, that Trump kissed her without her consent in August 2016, the Post’s Beth Reinhard and Alice Crites report. Trump denies the account.



Other notable stories:

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.