Venezuela’s war on the press

This week, the crisis in Venezuela—after years of economic decay, food and drug shortages, mass emigration, violent political unrest, and corruption—reached an inflection point. Juan Guaidó, head of the country’s opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared President Nicolás Maduro’s government illegitimate and declared himself president instead. The United States government quickly backed Guaidó, as did Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Paraguay, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Cuba, Bolivia, Russia, Turkey, and China continue to support Maduro; the European Union is staying on the fence for now. Maduro has demanded that the US withdraw its diplomats. The State Department says it will not, although The New York Times reports that some personnel are being evacuated from the US embassy in Caracas.

Venezuela’s media is also in distress. Between 2014 and 2018, the country slid 27 places on the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index; as of last year, it sat 143rd out of 180 countries. Since 2002, when private news outlets backed a coup against President Hugo Chávez—the attempt failed; Maduro, Chavez’s chosen successor, took office upon his death—the Venezuelan government has inhibited freedom of speech and of the press. That includes a 2010 law aiming sanctions at critics of the regime, and a 2017 law criminalizing the promotion of “fascism, intolerance, or hate” on social media; a new government proposal would further state control of the internet. The government frequently discredits negative reporting as propaganda invented by a hostile world media, pushing counter-narratives that flat-out deny the existence of many of the country’s problems.

Much of Venezuela’s independent press has simply disappeared. The state has actively shut down some outlets—according to the country’s press institute, the regime closed 40 radio stations in 2017—while a crippling recession has forced others to close. Last summer, Reuters reported that, since 2013, three-quarters of the country’s newspapers had shuttered. In December, El Nacional, Venezuela’s last nationally circulated anti-government newspaper, went out of print, and blamed the government for restricting the supply of newsprint. It vowed to continue publishing online, but web-based outlets in Venezuela have long reported blockages. Last June, Maduro remarked that “only the debris of the bourgeois media is left.” He was speaking on national journalists’ day.

Physical threats to journalists have intensified. According to Venezuela’s National Press Workers’ Union, the first four months of 2017 brought more than 200 attacks on reporters. That summer, civil unrest escalated, and four journalists were detained by state authorities. Sustained violence and harassment has driven some journalists—such as Elyangélica González, a long-time radio reporter—to flee the country. Senior reporters at Armando.info, an investigative website, left after exposing widespread corruption at a state-run food program, fearing legal threats. They continue to report from neighboring Colombia.

Venezuelan outlets and journalists have suffered the most. Still, the country has become a hostile environment for foreign reporters, too. In 2017, the government barred Nicholas Casey, a correspondent for the Times, from re-entering the country after he left to take a vacation. Late last year, Billy Six, a German freelance journalist, was reportedly imprisoned there on charges including espionage and rebellion. And just this week, airport security agents detained Kristoffer Toft, a Danish freelancer, then deported him.

Even without infringements on the press, Venezuela is a complicated story to tell—it can be hard, in particular, to convey the extent of Maduro’s authoritarian grip and at the same time interrogate the legitimacy of US intervention behind the opposition. Venezuela’s journalists—and its citizens—are paying a very great price for their attempts to get at the truth.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.