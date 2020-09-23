How The 63106 Project funds independent journalism in St. Louis

In St. Louis, Missouri, Dick Weiss has spent more than a year establishing and raising money for Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson, a nonprofit, grant-funded organization that supplements longform reporting at local outlets like the St. Louis American, St. Louis Public Radio, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. When the pandemic hit, the project found itself in a unique position—at the intersection of journalists who needed work, publications that needed content, and stories that needed telling. Out of this crisis, the 63106 Project was born, telling the stories of the families who live in the lowest-ranked St. Louis zip code for social determinants of health.

In separate interviews, I spoke to Weiss, the project’s founder, in addition to an editor at the local alt-weekly, the Riverfront Times, and two of the reporters who work for the project. The conversations have been edited and combined for clarity.

CJR: What was the news landscape like in St. Louis, leading up to the pandemic?

Dick Weiss, Founder of the 63106 Project: I left the Post-Dispatch in 2005. I took a buyout. Our company had been sold to Lee Enterprises. I could see the handwriting on the wall; the business model was broken. I went into business for myself as a writing coach. I was also the founder of what came to be called the St. Louis Beacon, which was a nonprofit online news source. Last year, I started Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson with support from places like the Pulitzer Center.

Sylvester Brown Jr., Deaconess Fellow at the St. Louis American: Before the covid pandemic, there was a technological pandemic, caused by all the other new forms of communication that started siphoning money from mainstream major newspapers. Between 2000 and 2010, newspapers tried to play the game of what I call “vanity media,” which focuses on creating news based on the audience. In the early 2000s, I was a columnist at the Post-Dispatch, then I was a consultant researcher, then I went to the nonprofit arena.

Doyle Murphy, Editor at St. Louis alt-weekly, The Riverfront Times: We had a pretty lean model to start with. Before the pandemic, we had six newsroom staffers. We put up a weekly paper. We had a website. Our model for the weekly is that we built it around a longform narrative. That’s a tough thing to pull off, with a small staff, even in good times.

CJR: What happened when the pandemic hit?



Aisha Sultan, Columnist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Reporting was just sort of all hands on deck in March. I was supposed to go on vacation. I didn’t. I just worked. Everybody was working all the time—driving like crazy, trying to find different angles. Not only were people working really hard, they were hearing terrible, difficult stories. There was also a lot of fear about how the business would economically sustain itself.

Weiss, 63106 Project: We decided that we needed to turn out a whole lot more stories. The pandemic had laid racial inequities bare. I had this tie to this one particular neighborhood, in the 63106 zip code, and it made sense to me to say, Okay, let’s do stories about the people who live here in the time of the pandemic. I needed writers, and I found many in St. Louis—some of them had been furloughed or laid off.

Sultan, Post-Dispatch: Dick was a former editor of mine from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He told me he was working on this project, and asked whether I’d like to be a writer on it. It was a natural partnership. We did take two weeks unpaid furloughs at the Post-Dispatch. I worked on my 63106 project during that furlough. I was able to get paid for that—it was sort of a financial offset.

Brown, St. Louis American: I worked with the 63106 project first, writing three or four stories for The St. Louis American. Then I got a one-year fellowship to keep writing for The American. My focus is on covid’s impact on the Black community.

Murphy, Riverfront Times: A lot of what the 63106 Project is doing fits us very well. They’re in-depth stories. They’re usually a length that a lot of daily newspapers aren’t going to publish, but are exactly what we’re looking for. Here’s a well-reported, well-told story about an issue that’s that’s of interest to your readers. It was a huge help for us at that time.

We had layoffs at the beginning of the pandemic, with advertising getting chopped up. Our biggest form of funding had been advertising—largely bars and restaurants. And we also put on events. But a pandemic keeps you from having events and also knocks out restaurants and bars. We’ve scrambled to find different advertisers, though we have done some virtual events that have gone really well. I have tried to work on partnerships, write grants and things—a $5,000, Facebook grant, a $5,000, Google grant. It’s not a ton of money, but I could do a lot with $5,000. A lot of it has been trying to stretch out and last long enough.

Weiss, 63106 Project: Various publications in our community were stressed. Having raised money on our own, but we could offer them the stories for free to run.

CJR: How did you match reporters with outlets and subjects for the stories?

Weiss, 63106 Project: First, we needed to find families to write about, and not in a drive-by kind of way. This pandemic is ongoing. Instead of simply doing a one-and-done, we wanted to keep track of these families, write about them continuously over the course of the pandemic.

Murphy, Riverfront Times: The topics really fit our paper, with the project focusing on the inequality in St. Louis. The storytelling, human level, makes people get it more than numbers, and more than reports.

Brown, St. Louis American: The facts and statistics don’t tell the story. How does this really impact a family? How does this really impact a teacher? How does this impact the guy who worked on HVAC systems all his life, and he’s now trying to figure out how he can play a role in making buildings safe?

Sultan, Post-Dispatch: I connected with a woman named Tyra Johnson, who was a single mom, and living in a housing area with high crime, in an economically depressed zip code. She’s got three little kids: a first grader, pre K, and a newborn. When I met her, she was pregnant. She’s a very, very devoted, dedicated mom. I wrote a column about how she was trying to manage being pregnant, homeschooling, in a home situation that was not safe.

Weiss, 63106 Project: With each of the families that we bring on board for this project, I call them first and I do a fairly long interview so I can explain the project. I also tell them that down the road we want to create opportunities for them not only to be in a story, but also to bear witness to their experience. We’re planning some Zoom sessions where the reporter and a family member or two will be in a forum, where people are invited to come hear their story.

CJR: The pandemic is ongoing. How are things in your newsroom now?

Murphy, Riverfront Times: We’re back to four staffers. But it’s not six. And even at a full staff, you always think, If I had one more writer… But I feel much better about it than I did a couple months ago. We’re not in extreme survival mode. And I’m thinking more about what we’re gonna do longer term, rather than just getting to the next day.

Sultan, Post-Dispatch: As a journalist, you’re processing people’s trauma. You’re dealing with your own situation. And you’re worried about your economic situation. It’s been challenging. My husband’s a healthcare worker, and he got a severe case of covid. He was sick at home for eight days, and then he was in the hospital for almost a week. And I have two kids who are also doing virtual schooling at home.

Weiss, 63106 Project: Overall, we’ve got about twenty people—not just reporters, but editors and visualization people––working on this. All of them are part time. It’s the tiniest stimulus program that you can imagine, but it’s a stimulus nonetheless. I’ve been a contractor, so I like to pay people within a couple of weeks of when their story is published. I feel strongly about that, and I feel strongly about paying them well. We paid a dollar per word to the writers. I want to send a strong signal that this work is valuable, and we value their work.

Brown, St. Louis American: In the mid-2000s, it seemed to me that the news industry—the fourth estate—was doomed, because everybody was following the money. I am encouraged and inspired by the fact that we have found ways to remain relevant, and even become more relevant: true, honest investigative journalism, fact-checking, finding creative ways to fight back, and also to draw on a new audience. It gives me hope. It gives me hope.

NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify that while Aisha Sultan was concerned about the layoffs happening in newsrooms across the country, there were no layoffs at the Post-Dispatch.

