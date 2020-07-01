We need to reimagine a free press for the twenty-first century

Times of crisis are watershed moments. For years, the journalism industry has propped up the crumbling twentieth-century model for a free and independent press with inadequate and makeshift solutions. As covid-19 wipes out the stopgaps, and the system collapses, the only way out is forward.

In our fourth webinar for the Journalism Crisis Project, our panelists pushed against the idea that this is the moment to save journalism—in fact, ”saving” the industry is entirely the wrong paradigm. Heather Chaplin, the founding director of the journalism and design program at the New School, reminded viewers that the economic crisis facing journalism is dire. The industry’s best hope is to reimagine the free press for the twenty-first century, Chaplin said. The old model cannot be salvaged, nor should it be. “The minute that you realize, wait, my job isn’t to try to save the thing; my job is to reinvent something new—the possibility space expands exponentially,” she said. “What does the free press that we want look like, and what conditions need to be in place for it to happen?”

Answering such questions requires imagination, collaboration, and listening. “We have no metrics for success that aren’t about the industry’s business,” Chaplin said. “We measure money. We measure circulation. But how do we know if we’re serving our purpose?” Talking to communities is an essential step, as Letrell Crittenden, Program Director of Communication at Thomas Jefferson University and a fellow at the Tow Center, noted. Earlier this year, Crittenden and colleague Andrea Wenzel conducted a series of interviews in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, paying particular attention to communities of color and seeking to understand residents’ information needs. “If the goal is to keep the community abreast of vital information, both the local news community and local officials must recognize that the traditional manner in which they attempt to connect with local residents is not accessible or fully embraced by wide portions of the community,” Crittenden and Wenzel wrote, publishing their findings in April, against the backdrop of the health crisis. “Understanding how local residents consume and share information, and what they are willing to trust, is indeed a public health issue.” It’s also a requirement for journalism.



One of the necessary conditions for building a strong free press that serves the public in its entirety is to find a successful financial model—and it’s not necessarily one-size-fits-all. “Everything’s going to have to be scaled to particular communities,” Crittenden said in our webinar. “What’s working in Philadelphia isn’t necessarily going to work in Pittsburgh.”

Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center, agreed. “One of the things that has drained out of the free press in the past few years has been the idea that we should be building policies and funding models that are genuinely pluralistic.” Whether the news outlets of the present and future turn to foundation funding, nonprofit models, community investment, public capital, or some combination of each, the financial models of the past are behind us.

The public needs journalism, and journalists need to ask where the current model is failing, and how it can be rebuilt.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.