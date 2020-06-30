Could McClatchy become a nonprofit newspaper chain?

In February, McClatchy, the newspaper chain that owns titles including the Miami Herald and the Charlotte Observer, filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. As bankruptcy proceedings have unspooled since then, a lot has changed—both in the world at large and for the already-beleaguered news business, which has been hammered by collapsing ad revenue amid the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. In April, McClatchy furloughed more than a hundred non-editorial staffers and cut executive positions and pay; around the same time, the company asked the judge overseeing the bankruptcy to allow McClatchy to scale back its payments to its lawyers and creditors. McClatchy’s Kevin G. Hall reported at the time that “the case now has one of the largest investigation budgets in the history of the Southern District’s bankruptcy court.”

Proceedings have been complicated by longer-term wrangling, too. Last week, for instance, a group of unsecured creditors asked the judge for permission to go after current and former leaders of McClatchy in relation to a 2018 debt-refinancing deal with Chatham Asset Management, a hedge fund that is McClatchy’s biggest lender and investor. The creditors claim the deal was fraudulent and unfairly benefited Chatham. (A federal pensions agency has also raised concerns about the deal.) Both Chatham and McClatchy strongly deny this; the latter called such claims “chicanery.”

Tomorrow, the case will reach an important milestone—the deadline for final bids for McClatchy’s newspaper assets. McClatchy’s board will disclose the winning bid next week, pending judicial approval at the end of July. Yesterday, Ken Doctor, an industry analyst who writes for Nieman Lab, assessed who might be in the running to take over. Chatham has long been seen as the frontrunner, and in May, it filed a formal bid in the area of $300 million. According to Doctor, however, Chatham’s lawyers have said they’re open to being outbid. “As a hedge fund, it’s in McClatchy for a financial return, not long-term investment or community service,” Doctor writes. “If someone else thinks McClatchy is worth more than they do, they’ll happily take their money.”

The someone else could be Gannett—America’s biggest newspaper chain by circulation, which already merged with GateHouse last year—or Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that’s notorious for devastating cuts at its media properties, or an unnamed “newish player” from the financial sphere. Or, intriguingly, it could be a leader or leaders from the world of nonprofit journalism. Doctor reports that unnamed people in those circles are actively discussing whether to acquire McClatchy, or part thereof, with the idea of turning into a nonprofit newspaper chain.

It’s not certain whether all or any of the above suitors will bid by tomorrow’s deadline. Online, however, the prospect of the latter idea—nonprofit conversion—was welcomed by many journalists and journalism-watchers. There were eyeball emojis. “I imagine this will generate a very mixed reaction,” Emily Bell, the director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism and CJR contributor who is jointly leading our Journalism Crisis Project, tweeted. “However, taking an established for-profit group and *genuinely* reforming it as a non- profit would open some exciting possibilities, I think.” Aron Pilhofer, a professor of journalism innovation at Temple University, said in reply to Bell, “Speaking for myself, reaction very much not mixed. If there is a world in which McClatchy can end up in the hands of a civic-minded owner (regardless of that owner’s tax status), then I’m not sure who would think that’s a bad thing.”

Amid the industry hellscape, the idea of nonprofit conversion has often been touted as a promising avenue for news organizations, especially on the local level, for whom the prevailing for-profit news model is scarcely—or not—viable. Late last year, the Salt Lake Tribune became the first legacy daily to transition to nonprofit status in and of itself; surprisingly, the Internal Revenue Service processed the switch quickly and painlessly, offering an encouraging template for papers in a similar situation. More recently, Save Our Sun, a coalition of nonprofit, union, and civic leaders in Baltimore, launched a campaign to acquire the Baltimore Sun—which is owned by Tribune, which is increasingly entangled with Alden—and take it nonprofit, too. Another group, the American Journalism Project, aims to establish a network of new nonprofit outlets across the US. In March, as the coronavirus crisis started to bite, Ben Smith, media columnist at the New York Times, endorsed that idea, and suggested that while we’re at it, we should “let newspaper chains die”—saving their journalists while jettisoning their hedge fund owners.

Any move to take McClatchy nonprofit would in some ways represent a middle ground here: it’s a less radical idea than starting from scratch (and could retain some of what would be lost under Smith’s proposal, such as the name recognition that established journalistic brands enjoy), but a much more ambitious project than converting a single title. Nonprofit status is not a silver bullet for any news organization, and certainly not for the whole of McClatchy, which has deep-rooted problems. The economic climate for news was already dire, and the pandemic has made it much more so. Yesterday, Doctor sounded a note of skepticism about the possible McClatchy nonprofit. “How would a civic-minded nonprofit approach the tough transformations still ahead for local news, which is still highly dependent on print revenues smack in the middle of the COVID age?” he asked. “In this growing civic-good journalism world, there are many good people with the right motives—but very uneven skills to transform beleaguered companies.”

Still, McClatchy’s many outstanding journalists deserve owners who at least try to prioritize investment over cuts, and news over profits. As Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton put it on Twitter yesterday, after sharing Doctor’s article, “there is a big difference between ‘owner who demands an 18% profit margin’ and ‘owner who’s cool ~breaking even.’”

