The movement for Black trans lives

On May 27, two days after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, an officer in Tallahassee, Florida, killed Tony McDade, a Black trans man. He was 38. According to the Human Rights Campaign, McDade was at least the twelfth transgender or gender nonconforming person to be killed in the US this year. That number is very likely an undercount. Last Tuesday, the known total rose to 14, following the killings of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, 27, in Philadelphia, and Riah Milton, 25, in a robbery in Liberty Township, Ohio. Both Fells and Milton were Black trans women, a group that is particularly vulnerable to police brutality and other forms of violence. Yesterday, activists in cities across the country marched in memory of McDade, Fells, Milton, and others, and in solidarity with all Black trans lives. In New York alone, thousands of people dressed mostly in white—a nod to a silent protest parade organized by the NAACP, in 1917—congregated outside the Brooklyn Museum. “We can’t just talk about trans people when they’re dying,” Eliel Cruz, an organizer of the event, told CNN. “But what are we doing actively and intentionally to create space for them to be safe and well?”

Yesterday’s marches were covered by major news organizations, but they weren’t especially prominent across the news cycle as a whole. In recent days and weeks, the same has been true of the killings of McDade, Fells, and Milton. There have been some efforts to move Black trans lives closer to the center of the current conversation on race. The cover of the latest issue of Time magazine features a photograph—taken by Devin Allen, whose work appeared on Time’s cover once before, following the death of Freddie Gray, in 2015—of a recent Black Trans Lives Matter protest in Baltimore. “We leave out the LGBT community, especially when it comes to the black trans community,” Allen told the Baltimore Sun. “As a straight, black man, I’m going to give the same energy that I give to all my people to that community.” Yesterday, the New Yorker unveiled its next cover, by the artist Kadir Nelson, on which Floyd metaphorically embodies the history of anti-Black violence in the US. McDade is among those depicted within Floyd’s frame. (The cover’s accompanying text online does not mention that McDade was trans.)

Still, recent coverage clearly speaks to a longer-term complaint of Black trans activists and their allies—that Black trans lives are commonly erased within power structures and ecosystems across society, from the broader Black Lives Matter movement to the news media. As the recent protests have taken hold, “the narrative about the violence against Black trans people often gets left behind,” Nicole Cardoza writes in the newsletter Anti-Racism Daily. “Centering those that are most vulnerable is critically important in movement work, because a specific community’s distinct pain can be minimized when lumped in with others.” Writing for The Independent following the killing of McDade, Melz Owusu, a researcher and organizer, argued that “what it means to be a black cisgender man in the Western world has been conceptualised for years,” whereas “what it means to be a black trans man/masculine person is an experience many are not ready to acknowledge, and thus are not ready to protect.”

Many of us in the news media have helped perpetuate that disparity. A resource document, posted over the weekend with input from Black trans activists and journalists including Janet Mock and Raquel Willis, notes that “Black trans women get disproportionately LESS media coverage than cis Black folks.” News outlets—often following the lead of law enforcement—commonly misgender the victims of anti-trans violence by using their “deadnames,” or the names they were assigned at birth. “There is no reason any pro-LGBTQ+ workforce should be upholding [this] as a journalistic practice,” the document says.

The issues with mainstream media coverage of trans people—and Black trans people, in particular—go beyond deadnaming and a relative lack of attention. Monica Roberts, who runs the blog TransGriot, noted on Twitter yesterday that Black trans voices are grossly underrepresented as commentators on TV news. “FYI,” Roberts wrote, “Black trans people are also Black people fully versed in talking about Black community issues and politics.” As CJR’s Zainab Sultan reported last year, the stock-photo galleries from which news organizations source images have historically reinforced lazy stereotypes about trans and gender nonconforming people. (To help rectify that, staff at Broadly, a site run by Vice, set up their own gallery with stock photos that more accurately represent trans people from a range of backgrounds.) Also writing for CJR last year, Lewis Raven Wallace listed a variety of ills afflicting coverage of the broader trans community, including the misuse of pronouns, the “systematic exclusion” of trans people from the field of journalism, and the quoting of fringe anti-trans activists to achieve “balance.”

In the current context of police-brutality protests and COVID-19—the disease caused by the new coronavirus that has disproportionately hit communities of color—the violence and public-health crises affecting Black trans people demand more of our collective focus. Recently, prior to the killings of Fells and Milton, CJR’s Betsy Morais and Alexandria Neason composed a chronology tracking “six months of life and death in America.” In addition to McDade’s, it marked other deaths—of Monika Diamond, a Black trans woman who was killed in Charlotte in March; of a trans woman known as Lexi who was killed in New York, also in March; of Nina Pop, a Black trans woman who was killed in Sikeston, Missouri, in May—that did not go entirely unremarked, but did not rise to the top of our broader attention economy, either. This despite the fact that—as the Human Rights Campaign’s Tori Cooper told the AP, following Pop’s death—“we are seeing an epidemic of violence that can no longer be ignored.”

Correction: An earlier version of this post misspelled the name of Melz Owusu.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.