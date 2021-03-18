How US lawmakers should approach the news crisis

Last Friday, following a year of widespread cutbacks in local newsrooms, US lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee met for a hearing to discuss the journalism crisis. The meeting was the second in a series to consider changing antitrust laws to regulate tech platforms. “In recent years, the local news that is delivered through newspapers, online, and local broadcasts has been in a state of economic freefall,” Committee Chair Congressman David Cicilline (D—Rhode Island) said in an opening statement, adding, “it’s clear that we must do something in the short term to save trustworthy journalism before it’s lost forever.” Today, hearings will resume to consider strengthening laws to address monopoly power.

Though the focus of last week’s hearing was to consider the role of legislation in ensuring a press unrestricted by monopolistic tech practices, discussion occasionally touched on the outsized influence of hedge funds over local journalism, underlining the complicated nature of political conversations about the economics of information. Is journalism a commodity? A service? A political tool? At various points throughout the hearing, journalism was referenced in all these terms, demonstrating a wide breadth of ideological approaches to “saving the free and diverse press.”

Several witnesses at the hearing expressed support for Journalism Competition and Preservation Act—introduced by Cicilline and three of his colleagues last Wednesday—which would allow publishers to negotiate collectively with tech platforms (Digiday lined up the possible implications, should the bill become law). Colorado Congressman Ken Buck—the top Republican on the subcommittee and a co-sponsor of the bill—told the Denver Post that while he once believed tech platforms could be challenged without government intervention, he now believes that it’s necessary to consider a “more extreme remedy.”

Discussions about media markets can be knotty, because the market imbalance coincides with power imbalances and matters of constitutional rights and civil liberties. Though media industry supporters have expressed some hope about last week’s bill, conversations about its salience indicated philosophical divisions among both lawmakers and witnesses.

Among committee members on the right, the conversation tended to focus on questions of ideological power and control. “We cannot let [tech companies] become the arbiters of truth and the wielders of government-like power,” Buck said. Congressman Jim Jordan echoed a similar sentiment. “We are living in a new Gilded Age where tech billionaires—maybe soon to be trillionaires—have more power than any elected official in the land,” Jordan said, referring to written testimony from Glenn Greenwald that expressed alarm about tech “censorship,” like Twitter’s blocking of links to a spurious New York Post story about a laptop that may or may not have belonged to Hunter Biden.

Emily Barr—president and CEO of Graham Media Group, a broadcasting company owning seven local stations across the United States—spoke for the interests of news consumers, placing the emphasis on journalism as both a service and a political tool. “The nation’s broadcasters represent one of the last bastions of truly local, unbiased journalism – information that is still respected by all Americans,” Barr told the committee. “Your constituents turn to their local reporters and anchors for voices they trust.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

This subtle appeal to the interests of elected officials—ostensibly acting in the interests of those they represent, but also having a stake in the issue—emphasizes that the conversation is about access, but it’s also about authority. Though the jury is out on who currently holds the most power in the American communication system, it’s clearly not the American people.

Jonathan Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild, hit upon this dynamic in his written testimony. “The problem we are addressing is not merely the equitable split of money among a handful of giant corporations,” Schleuss said. “For the local news business, which now faces an unprecedented, dangerous decline, the product is information and analysis that your constituents need to cast an informed vote, to make decisions about their health, and to understand what is happening in their own neighborhood.”

As lawmakers continue to weigh options and make decisions about how to ensure the flourishing of a robust press, its benefits for the people of the United States ought to take precedence, and solutions should be framed in those terms. Information may, in this case, be a product, but trustworthy information is a basic necessity. And it’s increasingly scarce.

The Journalism Crisis Project aims to train our focus on the present crisis, tallying lost jobs and outlets and fostering a conversation about what comes next. We hope you’ll join us (click to subscribe).

EXPLORE THE TOW CENTER’S COVID-19 CUTBACK TRACKER: Over the past year, researchers at the Tow Center have collected reports of a wide range of cutbacks amid the pandemic. Now there’s an interactive map and searchable database. You can find it here.

CONTRIBUTE TO OUR DATABASE: If you’re aware of a newsroom experiencing layoffs, cutbacks, furloughs, print reductions, or any fundamental change as a result of covid-19, let us know by submitting information here. (Personal information will be kept secure by the Tow Center and will not be shared.)

Below, more on recent media trends and changes in newsrooms across the world:

JOURNALISM JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES: MediaGazer has been maintaining a list of media companies that are currently hiring. You can find it here. The Deez Links newsletter, in partnership with Study Hall, offers media classifieds for both job seekers and job providers. The Successful Pitches database offers resources for freelancers. The International Journalists Network lists international job opportunities alongside opportunities for funding and further education.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.