Yes, we’re doing it all over again

Since Donald Trump became president, there has been a never-ending series of articles about what the media did to enable his victory. Near the top of that list is the air time and free advertising ($2 billion worth, according to one estimate) given to him by TV networks like CNN, because they knew he would attract a crowd, in much the same way a car accident does. Also near the top of the list is credulous reporting of stories about Hillary Clinton that were fed by hacked and leaked emails, creating the erroneous impression that both sides were equally guilty of political transgressions. Given the sheer volume of these “lessons learned” pieces, you might think it unlikely that something similar would happen this time around. You would be wrong. A blizzard of news on Wednesday showed that some are not only failing to heed those warnings but failing hard.

Take NBC. In the wake of Trump’s refusal to attend a virtual presidential debate, the network offered the president his own town hall event and scheduled it at the same time as Biden’s previously announced town hall (at Trump’s behest). In other words, the network is treating a debate between candidates for president as though it were the finale of a celebrity cooking show. More than one observer was reminded of what former CBS chief executive Les Moonves said about Trump’s presidency in 2016: “It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.” New Yorker writer Sue Halpern called the NBC decision “stunning and shameful”, and Yashar Ali of HuffPost said more than a dozen NBC sources expressed “frustration and anger toward their employer.” As Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan said: “the defining media story of this era is mainstream journalism’s refusal to deny Trump a giant megaphone.”

Meanwhile, in a flashback to the Hillary Clinton email story, the New York Post published a thinly-sourced and highly questionable piece alleging that Joe Biden’s son Hunter introduced his father to a Ukrainian executive whose company was later investigated for fraud. The alleged evidence for this story– by a reporter who has spent almost her entire career as a producer at Fox News—includes emails taken from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner said may have belonged to Hunter Biden (the owner later gave a rambling and disjointed interview in which he contradicted himself repeatedly). And it appears that all the paper has are screenshots of the emails it says it has based the story on. Despite this, the story was breathlessly promoted by the usual suspects, including Rudy Giuliani and Breitbart News, and was even picked up by other outlets, including Bloomberg. The Biden campaign released a statement saying there was no truth to the report, and that the candidate’s calendar shows he was busy when the alleged meeting occurred.

Both Twitter and Facebook to tried to limit the amplification of the Post story, which quickly became a big part of the conversation. A Facebook spokesman said the social network had already started reducing the distribution of the report while it was being fact-checked. This is a reversal of the usual procedure, which typically involves reducing the algorithmic promotion of a story only after it has found to be false. But Facebook’s head of security noted that he had recently warned of the potential for foreign interference, including “hack and leak” operations aimed at destabilizing the election. Twitter took the extra step of preventing users from sharing the link, a decision that triggered immediate cries of censorship and which some said could backfire. Senator Josh Hawley wrote the Federal Election Commission arguing that the blocking amounts to a donation to the Biden campaign and is therefore a rules violation.

As my colleague Jon Allsop has pointed out, the potential saving grace is that the sheer volume and frequency of Trump’s lying — not to mention his repeated demonization of the press—has made the information environment so chaotic and noisy that the Biden story is almost certain to sink beneath the waves. On the same day as the Post story broke, for example, Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory that Osama bin Laden was kept alive and moved to Pakistan so that Barack Obama could have a “trophy kill.” In any other reality that would have been a front-page story, but now it barely merits a bullet point.

Amplification : A number of disinformation experts including Laura Rosenberger of The Alliance for Securing Democracy warned that linking to and/or mentioning such a misleading story, even while debunking or rebutting it, serves to amplify it. Some journalists and others took New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman to task for doing exactly this with some of her tweets on the story , many of which didn’t contain any context about how questionable the sourcing is. Soledad O’Brien tweeted that “all my years of tweeting about the terribleness of Axios, the mess that is Politico and of course, the access-journalism that informs much of the NY Times political coverage is just one big overlapping Venn diagram today.”

Weaponization : In a recent research paper, Harvard Law professor Yochai Benkler wrote about how part of Trump’s weaponization of the media involved taking advantage of journalism’s desire to maintain certain norms of behavior, including a desire to cover both sides of an issue even when one side is clearly more truthful than the other. We used CJR’s Galley discussion platform to host a series of discussions with disinformation experts—including Benkler himself — about the research and implications for the media and social platforms.

Censorship : Robby Soave, an editor at Reason magazine, criticized not just the decision to block the Post story on Twitter and Facebook, but also the shaming of journalists who shared it. “This is the work of journalism—to ask questions, to probe, to find and share the truth,” he writes . “Haberman and Sherman were right to let their audiences know that The New York Post story exists, and they were right to challenge it. Many others in the media apparently believe the public cannot be trusted with such a challenging article. They have not merely shamed people for sharing it online, but also want to make it difficult for people to read the report at all.”

