Can journalists and educators bridge the news literacy gap?

The information ecosystem is increasingly difficult to navigate. Local news organizations have shrunk or shut down; polarizing national publications and misinformation networks fill the void. Tech platforms dominate the attention economy with algorithms that surreptitiously shape the way users interact with the news. Information is ubiquitous but difficult to parse. There is hope for a brighter future—the growth of nonprofit newsrooms, the transformation of localized information, the promise of better regulation for tech platforms—though it’s a complex problem, and success is not guaranteed. But even as we search for solutions to build a healthier information ecosystem, it’s equally important to prepare people for the failing system that we have right now: that’s where media literacy educators hope to bridge the gap, and journalists ought to consider their role in doing the same.

The News Literacy Project is only one of the organizations seeking to explore and address the current news literacy gap; the NLP’s work focuses on students, but they are dedicated to helping people of all ages understand the form and function of news sources. “At a time when misinformation threatens both our civic life and our public health, we endanger the futures of the next generation and the viability of our democracy overall if we don’t provide young people with the knowledge and skills to find fair, vetted information and reliable sources,” ​​John Silva, Senior Director of Professional Learning for the NLP, wrote in MinnPost in June. The same could be said for many in the US, at every age.

Information access has changed more quickly than our tools for understanding it, Silva told me, and just because technology is built to be intuitive doesn’t mean that information assessment is equally intuitive. “One of the big challenges in education has always been that—certainly in the last twenty years or so—education doesn’t keep up with technology,” Silva said. “A lot of us are good users of technology. But people are very easily swayed by misinformation; people are making medical decisions based on their Facebook. There’s a huge deficit in terms of critical technology-based thinking.”

Among their various projects and offerings—including free lesson plans and teaching resources, weekly newsletters about news literacy, and an e-learning tool called Checkology—The NLP has held nearly thirty NewsLitCamps across the country since 2017, bringing together teachers and journalists for professional development opportunities to talk about the idea of bias, news judgment, investigative techniques, journalistic standards and traditions. Whenever possible, the NLP seeks to conduct hyper-local NewsLitCamps, pairing local educators with the reporters who cover their community.

Often, Silva said, reporters and educators quickly realize the similarities between their professions, particularly in their forward-facing work and vulnerability to criticism. “In both cases, everyone outside the profession thinks they know how it works. People think both jobs are easy, but it actually takes years to get good at them,” he said. “Teachers and reporters are kindred spirits in a lot of ways. In NewsLitCamps, they argue with each other, and they learn from each other. They realize how similar they are and how much they can support one another.” This collaboration and solidarity is particularly powerful at the local level, where relationships serve as community resources.

“News literacy is the idea that there are ways we can verify information, ways to understand what reputable journalism is and how to prioritize it,” Silva said. “We have to understand how it happens, but—as consumers of news and information—we can also be part of the process.”

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.