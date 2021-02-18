The limitations of the “news ecosystem” metaphor

Metaphors are useful, until they’re not. A few years ago, I taught basic ecology to preschool students, using a tarp as a teaching tool. I would help a group of small children gather on the blue piece of plastic, explaining that each child represented an animal, and the confines of the blue plastic square represented their home. Over time, I would fold the tarp in halves as the “ecosystem” deteriorated, narrating a series of imagined environmental factors. Students would shuffle, contort, or be forced to step off the tarp. Animals in changing environments, I told them, must likewise move, adapt, or die.
A similar “ecosystem” metaphor is regularly applied to the shrinking news business, but its application has a meaningful distinction: unlike the folding tarp to the students or the shrinking forest to the animals, the circumstances of the surrounding crisis are not beyond our control.
Anthony Nadler, a media communications scholar and Tow Fellow, thinks media critics have been limited by the confines of the “news ecosystem” metaphor for too long. In 2018, he wrote in Journalism Studies that the metaphor’s conventional use suggests “spontaneous, self-ordering principles” in the news market, obscuring all the social, political, and economic decisions that undergird the status quo. He tracked common usage of the term through databases, going back through the late 1990s, finding that use of the term had become “a guiding figure” in media reporting over the years.
I spoke with Nadler about news markets, popular imagination about ecosystems, and the blinders that metaphors can introduce. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
CJR: What led you to first scrutinize the “news ecosystem” metaphor?
Anthony Nadler: In 2009, amid the journalism recession that came in on the coattails of the Great Recession, [author and media theorist] Stephen Berlin Johnson gave a speech at South by Southwest all about the tech news desert that we had in the late nineties, how the internet had created such a blossoming tech news environment, and how that was going to happen to news in general. There’s going to be pain, there’s going to be closures, but eventually the internet marketplace is going to be this ecosystem where everything becomes fertile and abundant. I thought the ecosystem metaphor seemed kind of panglossian, so I started following how people were using the term. Until at least the mid 2010s, it really was being used to promote the idea that there was going to be this decentralized spontaneous growth, that things were going to flourish; our old models and old habits—barriers to the new growth—just had to crumble.
At the same time, I was reading people like Victor Pickard, Robert McChesney, and others who are saying wait, we’re actually facing a pretty deep structural financial crisis.
CJR: The idea that the death of old things always leads to new growth and flourishing ecologically strikes me as fairly oversimplified, too.
AN: Oh, yeah, the natural instinct for growth and flourishing is not necessarily a fundamental principle of the most scientific versions of ecology, but it’s certainly part of the popular imagination when it comes to how ecosystems work.
CJR: In your essay, you write that metaphors can be generative, but they can also create “conceptual grooves or blinders.” What blinders are introduced when comparing the news market to an ecosystem?
AN: The biggest blinder is that the metaphor really invites us to think of the system as a bunch of individual actors competing against each other: competing in a “survival of the fittest” Darwinian struggle. Individualized competition, struggling with innovative business models and audience engagement: that’s going to lead to flourishing, or so the use of the metaphor suggests.
Modes of thinking that are more about centralized planning or collective effort—what kind of policies or ground rules we need to set, or what we need to have a public conversation about healthy communities—that kind of thinking just doesn’t jive as well with the ecosystem metaphor.
CJR: At the same time, it seems like the idea of an ecosystem projects something natural and something real. Markets—as a story—feel inherently cold and sterile. Whereas ecosystems—as a story—feel inherently warm and healthy. When you’re talking about the system as a whole, it seems like calling the news market an “ecosystem” is telling a story—to use your hypothesis—that letting everybody fight for themselves is the natural, healthy way.
AN: I am with you there. It’s much more enticing. I think the ecosystem metaphor could nudge us towards thinking about cooperation, but the cooperation is always from the level of individual advantage, within the system, at best in a symbiotic relationship. Each agent that cooperates with another is motivated solely by their own interests. As a participant, I’m not trying to change the ground rules of the system, per se, or the ways things are working as a whole. What I’m trying to do is to survive under these conditions.
What’s good about the ecosystem metaphor, is that it does bring to the foreground the interconnection between all sorts of news outlets and formats. It helps us get away from thinking of everything as kind of atomized. But it doesn’t help us think about the ways in which the very ground rules serve relationships among these parts. There’s actually an element of design and collective decision-making that’s not binding—incentives and pressures that influence the very shape of our digital economy—and we’re totally in control of that!
CJR: Have you seen use of the metaphor changing over time?
AN: For a long time, the center of gravity in “future of news” conversations was about news organizations and journalists doing something innovative, thinking of ways to adapt. Then cutbacks continued, even in the digital natives, like BuzzFeed. You had the disappearance of Gawker. Cuts just continued and continued, even among many organizations that had put a good bit of effort into the digital innovations. People started to realize that ad revenue is really just flowing to Facebook, and to Google. That optimism really started to dim, from the early 2000s, when that was really a dominant ideology. There were always critical voices, skeptics. But those voices have gotten a lot more mainstream.
CJR: But the term “news ecosystem” has really stuck around, right? Has it taken on new meaning?
AN: I still don’t think the metaphor helps us. But it may be that the suggestion of a spontaneous self-optimizing system kind of receded into the background and is just being ignored. Perhaps people are still using the metaphor to refer to the intricate interdependencies of different news organizations and news across different formats.
CJR: Do you think we need better metaphors? Fewer metaphors? More metaphors?
AN: Hmm, let me go with more metaphors. In the piece, I suggest the metaphor of a “built environment.” It helps us think even more that the very ground rules we’re working with actually can be changed. We have policies, and collective decision-making constructs that shape what these constraints look like. Because the landscape that we’re operating in is built—and not by any one individual.
Innovation just doesn’t hold promise when there’s no way to finance a public good that people benefit from even if they don’t pay for consumption.
