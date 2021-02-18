Google and Facebook grapple with news publishers, as Australia becomes a test case

Australia has become Ground Zero in the battle over payment for news in recent weeks, thanks to a proposed law to force technology platforms to pay publishers for the right to use even small portions of their articles. That battle escalated in two different directions at once on Wednesday: on one side, News Corp. announced a multi-year deal with Google that will see the search company pay for content from the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the Times in the UK and other Murdoch properties. Just hours later, Facebook announced that it has taken the exact opposite approach: because of the proposed law, the company says it will block publishers in Australia from posting any of their articles to Facebook, and will also block Facebook users in that country from sharing any news on its platform — not just news from Australian publishers. William Easton, director of operations in Australia for Facebook, wrote that the proposed news-payment code “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content.”

The proposed Australian code, which is scheduled to go before that country’s Senate later this month for approval, would force Google and Facebook to negotiate with news publishers — either individually or as a group — in order to arrive at fair compensation for the use of even small snippets of their news content. If they can’t reach an agreement, then the Australian code would force the digital platforms to enter into binding arbitration with a government-appointed mediator. In addition to payment, the code also requires the platforms to do other things, including sharing any changes to their news-recommendation algorithms that might affect how a publisher’s content is found. The original version of the code would have forced Google and Facebook to pay a specific amount for every click on a news article, but a revised version released this week says that the platforms can negotiate lump sums.

The Australian code is a tougher version of similar copyright-based laws that have been enacted over the past few years in a number of European countries, including France and Germany. Those laws were sparked by changes to European Union copyright laws to enable what are called “neighboring rights,” and the EU is said to be watching Australia’s proposed law with a view towards possibly toughening its own legislation in similar ways. While Google has threatened in the past to withdraw its search and news services from the EU, as well as from France and Germany, the company has not followed through on these threats (with one exception: it removed Spain from its Google News index in 2014 after similar laws were passed in that country). Instead, it has been signing deals with publishers in France and elsewhere, paying them for inclusion in its Google News Showcase, which was launched last year.

Google’s strategy seems to be to cut checks for publishers wherever it can, in the hope that it can avoid laws that tell it what to pay include the threats of arbitration and fines. In addition to signing a deal with News Corp., Google has signed similar deals with two broadcast networks, Seven and Nine in Australia, committing to pay them $30 million each for the right to use their content in the News Showcase. Facebook has not only taken the complete opposite tack, but has chosen what some call the “nuclear option,” removing news from Australia completely. In its blog post about the decision, the company said its approach diverged from Google’s because the two platforms have fundamentally different relationships to the news. A search engine, it says, “is inextricably intertwined with news, and publishers do not voluntarily provide their content” (which isn’t strictly accurate — publishers can easily block Google from taking their content if they wish), while publishers “willingly choose to post on Facebook because it allows them to increase their audiences and revenue.”

The move may make life difficult for some Australian news publishers, especially smaller ones that rely on distribution through the social network, something the company is no doubt hoping will put pressure on the government to amend the code. But blocking publishers and even users from posting news articles is unlikely to impose much pain on Facebook itself, even over the longer term — the company said that news makes up less than 5 percent of the main News Feed globally. Australia’s communications minister said Facebook’s move raises questions about the company’s commitment to high-quality information. “The decision they’re taking is to remove all authoritative news sources from the platform,” he said. “Obviously the Australian government will consider that very carefully but it certainly raises issues about the credibility of information on the platform.” Some argue that it could even backfire if it makes regulators pay even closer attention to Facebook’s market dominance.

