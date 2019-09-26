Google plays hardball with European news publishers

While the US obsessed on Wednesday over what technically constitutes impeachment for a sitting American president, European news publishers were focused on something quite different: namely, a decision by Google to play hardball with French media companies when it comes to linking to their content in its search results. As of Wednesday, unless a French publisher specifically says that it wants Google to do so, the search giant will no longer include short excerpts from news stories in its results. Instead, there will just be a headline. It’s not exactly clear how this will look in practice—in an earlier mockup that Google provided of search results with text from news publishers excluded, there was just a big white space where the excerpt and image were supposed to go. Needless to say, not something that is likely to get a lot of clicks.

Why is Google doing this? Because the French government recently passed a law that requires the company to pay publishers if it uses even short excerpts of their content on its pages. The French law is a local variation of a recently adopted European Union copyright directive known as Article 11, which says that publishers are entitled to compensation for the use of even small chunks of text, a payment some refer to as a “link tax.” This in turn was inspired by similar attempts in other EU countries to get Google and others to pay for excerpts. Germany tried with its Leistungsschutzrecht für Presseverleger law in 2013, and Spain tried with a similar law in 2014. In Germany, a number of publishers had their results removed from Google News when it refused to pay them, but later relented when their traffic declined by as much as 40 percent. And Google eventually removed Spain completely from the Google News index.

Google maintains that its news excerpts send publishers a huge amount of traffic—as the company’s head of news, Richard Gingras, pointed out in a blog post on Wednesday—and that this in turn generates revenue via advertising. Publishers, however, note that ad revenue is falling, in part because Google and Facebook control the lion’s share of the market—which is why Google also likes to highlight the Google News Initiative, through which the company funds research and development (and even the creation of entirely new local news outlets, as it is doing through partnerships in both the UK and US). The News Initiative got its start in 2006, when Belgium was the first country to sue Google for using content from local publishers without their consent. The two sides eventually settled, and Google agreed to fund research and development for the industry, and then offered similar deals to France and other countries.

As welcome as this kind of funding is for struggling newsrooms and media outlets, it also serves to make media companies even more dependent on and integrated into the Google universe, as a number of industry observers noted in a CJR feature on the patronage of Google and Facebook. The unfortunate reality for most digital publishers is that they rely on Google’s traffic whether they like it or not, and the company’s flexing of its muscles in France is only the latest evidence. And the company’s decision shouldn’t have come as any surprise to anyone who has been following the issue: when the European Union was debating whether to implement what became Article 11 of the The Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, Gingras said that the company might pull Google News out of Europe altogether, just as it did in Spain.

Why France thought it might succeed where both Spain and Germany failed is difficult to say. Hope seems to spring eternal that someone will finally be able to force Google to pay publishers for linking to their news, and that this in turn will solve their financial woes. Paying publishers directly is something Facebook recently said it plans to start doing with selected outlets, but there is no sign that Google intends to back down on its position any time soon, legislation or no legislation.

Unacceptable : The French minister of culture, Frank Riester, said in a statement that Google’s response to the new law was unacceptable and “contrary to the spirit and the text” of the legislation. The head of the European Publishers’ Council accused Google of “abusing its market power and putting itself above the law, while at the same time pretending they are acting in line with the law,” and said the company’s decision would “endanger professional journalism.”

: The French minister of culture, Frank Riester, said in a statement that Google’s response to the new law was unacceptable and “contrary to the spirit and the text” of the legislation. The head of the European Publishers’ Council accused Google of “abusing its market power and putting itself above the law, while at the same time pretending they are acting in line with the law,” and said the company’s decision would “endanger professional journalism.” Scraping and mining : Jason Kint, the CEO of the US publishers’ lobby group Digital Content Next (previously known as the Online Publishers Association), said on Twitter that Gingras should change his title to head of PR, and that “Sending traffic has zero to do with the new copyright law and proper payment for how Google scrapes, mines, and monetizes press publishers’ content while abusing its dominant position in a myriad of ways.”

: Jason Kint, the CEO of the US publishers’ lobby group Digital Content Next (previously known as the Online Publishers Association), said on Twitter that Gingras should change his title to head of PR, and that “Sending traffic has zero to do with the new copyright law and proper payment for how Google scrapes, mines, and monetizes press publishers’ content while abusing its dominant position in a myriad of ways.” No more Google: A study published last year by researchers at Stanford and the University of Michigan looked at what happened to news consumption in Spain after Google News shut down there, and found that the loss of the service mostly affected traffic to smaller news publishers, while some of the larger ones remained unaffected. Research in other countries, however, has shown drops of more than double digits when publishers are removed from the index.

