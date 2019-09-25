The impeachment story hits warp speed

Life comes at you fast. For years—but especially since Democrats took control of the House in January—chatter about possible impeachment proceedings against President Trump has eddied in the media. As the probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller ticked on, pundits frequently invoked the i-word after damning scoops and court filings, followed by a lull as Mueller continued to work in near-silence. We anticipated that the story would crescendo to a dramatic finale, but its resolution was more Beckett than Shakespeare. William Barr, the US attorney general, muddied the waters around the final report; in the months after its release, there was no sudden rush to impeach, but rather a trickle of House Democrats supporting maybe doing something, and a confusing lattice of committee investigations that both was and wasn’t an “impeachment inquiry,” depending on who you asked. A hearing with former White House counsel Don McGahn was meant to be a turning point, but it didn’t happen. Ditto a hearing with Mueller, which fizzled.

Then, yesterday, a dam broke. Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker who had resisted colleagues’ push to impeach, announced an “official impeachment inquiry,” instigated by reports that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son. “This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” she said at a news conference. “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office.” Procedurally, the announcement changed little. (Absent a floor vote, the inquiry isn’t really “official,” and there is not yet a timeline for how Democrats plan to proceed.) Politically, however, it was a bombshell. The New York Times, CNN, and HuffPost, among others, responded with blaring all-caps headlines; “Hot Girl Summer Is Out,” BuzzFeed screamed, “Impeachment Fever Fall Is In.” Impeachment coverage accelerated to warp speed. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, barely broke stride as he marched past reporters in Congress. “I have only one thing to say,” he said. “Full speed ahead.”

“How is today any different than yesterday?” someone shouted at the back of Nadler’s head. It was a fair question: why is the Ukraine episode a tipping point for Democrats? The Times and the Washington Post both addressed it in analysis pieces. The answer arguably has as much to do with messaging as substance—as the Post’s Amber Phillips put it, “There was a lot of nuance in the Mueller report that didn’t fit on a bumper sticker. By contrast, the Ukraine allegations can be summed up in a sentence.” The Times’s Carl Hulse heard a similar rationale directly from Democratic lawmakers. Impeachment, ultimately, is more a political process than a judicial one. Going forward, journalists—whose job it is to weigh evidence in as nuanced a way as possible—will have to wrestle with that reality in their coverage.

The process, already messy, will today get even messier. Trump has promised to release a transcript of a call with Ukraine’s president, ostensibly to prove he said nothing untoward. It was an uncharacteristic pledge of transparency, and reporters quickly voiced their suspicions about it. The “transcript” of the call is likely to be based on administration notes, not a recording. Some observers pointed out that earlier this month, the White House doctored a weather map using a Sharpie to “vindicate” a bogus Trump claim about a hurricane. “At this point, we don’t know if we can trust any document produced by the White House, frankly,” Chris Hayes said on his MSNBC show. “I mean, it’s terrible to say that. But true.”

Several journalists stressed that the transcript, even if reliable, isn’t the whole story: the whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s conduct with Ukraine triggered this whole episode reportedly alleged multiple instances of troubling behavior. Politico’s Nancy Cook reported yesterday evening that the White House now also plans to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress, along with an inspector general report into the matter. Such transparency is welcome—and legally required—but it’s unlikely to resolve anything cleanly. This White House, of course, has form when it comes to using official disclosures to manipulate the media. Barr’s summary of the Mueller report turned out to be misleading, but by the time the report was released several weeks later, the administration’s preferred narrative—nothing to see here—was baked in, and hard for the press to debunk. As Cook notes, the transcript coming out before the whistleblower complaint could be a similar attempt by the White House to “use the sequencing of the release of information to its advantage.” Whatever those documents say, right-wing media boosters will roll the pitch for the president. (In fact, they already got to work.)

The routine distractions, deflections, and outright lies of the Trump era will add unwanted layers of complexity to an impeachment story that, at the best of times, is not easy to tell. As many of her cable competitors jumped right into the weeds, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow opened her monologue with a refreshingly long view on the history of impeachment. “Anybody who tells you there’s a clear, bright line in American history about how these things go, and how the Constitution dictates these things… that’s sort of a civic fantasy,” she warned. “The way it works in real life is much like a civic thriller.” Buckle in.

