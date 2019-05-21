The White House wages war on transparency

Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, was supposed to testify before Congress today. Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee were supposed to grill McGahn on revelations contained in the Mueller report—for which McGahn was a key witness—around Donald Trump’s work to curtail the probe, including his efforts to have Mueller fired. The hearing was supposed to have a galvanizing effect on public opinion, cutting through the contentious reaction to Mueller’s findings—or so Democrats hoped.

None of this is going to happen—at least, not today—because McGahn isn’t going to show. Yesterday, his attorney confirmed that the White House has instructed McGahn not to comply with Congress’s subpoena: current and former presidential aides, administration lawyers argue, have “absolute immunity” from such demands. Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee, does not agree. “We’re gonna have to hold McGahn in contempt,” Nadler told CNN’s Chris Cuomo last night.

If the McGahn story feels like déjà vu, it’s because we have seen it before. Repeatedly. In recent weeks, the Trump administration has waged all-out war on Congressional oversight. This isn’t even the first fight to involve McGahn, who already refused to hand over documents related to the Mueller probe. William Barr, the attorney general, did likewise, failing to furnish a full, unredacted copy of the report. (The House Judiciary Committee subsequently voted to hold Barr in contempt.) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not hand over six years’ worth of Trump’s tax returns; Mnuchin argued that the request, from the House Ways and Means Committee, lacked a “legitimate legislative purpose.” Trump invoked similar logic when he sued to block private firms, including Deutsche Bank and Capital One, from handing other personal financial documents to the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees. The administration blocked current and former staffers from testifying, respectively, about the US census and White House security clearances, and rejected requests for details of Trump’s conversations with Vladimir Putin. As of 10 days ago, Trump and his administration were wholly or partly blocking more than 20 separate investigations, The Washington Post found.

Trump’s stone wall is built, in large part, on political strategy. The president, the thinking goes, is girding his narrative of “presidential harassment”—delegitimizing legitimate requests for disclosure and firing up his base while he’s at it. But something deeper is at work here, too. Yesterday, Trump told reporters that his instruction to McGahn was about “the office of the presidency, for future presidents. I think it’s a very important precedent.” The administration’s obstructionism, in other words, is part of a longer-term ploy to limit what the executive branch is required to disclose to Congress, and thus (in many cases) to the public. Barr, a long-time advocate of aggressive executive authority, is bolstering this strategy. Yesterday, he confirmed as much in an interview with Sadie Gurman, of The Wall Street Journal. “If you destroy the presidency and make it an errand boy for Congress, we’re going to be a much weaker and more divided nation,” he said.

Trump’s war on transparency is not limited to his relationship with Congress; the media, too, has felt its effects. Yesterday was the 70th consecutive day without an on-camera White House press briefing; last week, CNN’s Maegan Vazquez shared a picture of the podium literally gathering dust. Seventy days is a record for White House briefings. Across this administration, however, it doesn’t even come close: the Pentagon hasn’t held an on-camera briefing with its chief spokesperson in nearly a year. The State Department is doing better, but briefings are far from daily, like they used to be. There are plenty more examples and they’re all part of the same broader play: dodge scrutiny, then impugn the motives of those who complain about it.

Yesterday, transparency did score a victory: a federal judge ruled that Trump’s accounting firm must comply with a Congressional subpoena for some of the president’s financial records. (Trump plans to appeal.) The McGahn fight could also end up in court. But the legal battles are part of Trump’s strategy—even when they enforce disclosure, they slow it way down. The press shouldn’t wait for the courts. It should demand the release of information that is in the public interest. And it should paint a clear, cohesive picture of what Trump is trying to do.

Democrats debate impeachment (again): On Sunday, Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told Face the Nation that Democrats could initiate impeachment proceedings as a “tool” to wring information from the administration. As Schiff recognized, however, Democrats remain divided on impeachment, with some arguing that such a move would play into Trump’s hands. (Either way, it has little chance of success.) In internal discussions yesterday, Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, rejected the strategy, Politico reports.

Democrats aren’t the only ones worried about Trump’s obstructionism. Several Republican lawmakers told Politico that it could set a dangerous precedent for Congressional oversight. For the most part, those lawmakers still back Trump in his battle with the Democrats. One who does not is Justin Amash, the independent-minded Congressman who broke ranks with colleagues over the weekend by calling for Trump to be impeached. Right-wing media figures were not impressed. Kiss of death: Two figures have stood at the Pentagon podium in the past year: Gerard Butler, the actor, and Gene Simmons, the frontman of Kiss. Simmons addressed personnel on a visit to the Defense Department last week, CNN’s Tom Kludt reports.

Two figures have stood at the Pentagon podium in the past year: Gerard Butler, the actor, and Gene Simmons, the frontman of Kiss. Simmons addressed personnel on a visit to the Defense Department last week, CNN’s Tom Kludt reports. It’s not just in Washington: Last week, the US army banned a West Hawaii Today reporter from covering a meeting, the AP reports. The paper insists the meeting—on military plans to manage historic resources—was open to the public.



Other notable stories:

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.