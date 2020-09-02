Facebook threatens to block Australian news if law goes ahead

Two weeks ago, Google started showing users in Australia a popup message, warning that some of the company’s services might be impaired as a result of a proposed content-licensing law, which would require large digital platforms to pay publishers in return for linking to their articles. At the time, Facebook said it had no public comment on the proposed law. That changed rather dramatically on Monday: the company’s senior executive in charge of Australian operations published a statement saying if the law goes ahead, Facebook will block publishers and people in Australia from sharing any local or international news on the social network or its photo-sharing service, Instagram. The statement said that the proposed legislation “misunderstands the dynamics of the internet and will do damage to the very news organisations the government is trying to protect.” The competition authorities who came up with it, Facebook said, “ignored important facts, most critically the relationship between the news media and social media and which one benefits most from the other.”

After Google released its own open letter to Australian users—or rather, two of them, since the head of YouTube in Australia also published one—the Australian government quickly posted a response, accusing the search giant of misstating the facts about the legislation and how it would impact Google’s services. It did the same with Facebook on Monday, publishing a statement that said the company’s threat to block users in that country from sharing news was “ill-timed and misconceived.” The government release went on to say that the draft legislation, known as the News Media Bargaining Code, is designed to ensure that Australian news businesses, including independent and regional media, “can get a seat at the table for fair negotiations with Facebook and Google.” The statement also noted that Facebook already pays some publishers for their news, and added that it hoped “all parties will engage in constructive discussions” while the draft law is going through the legislative process.

In the post where he mentioned the potential for a news ban, Will Easton, Facebook’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, called the idea that the company should pay publishers for their content “perplexing.” The new code “presumes that Facebook benefits most in its relationship with publishers, when in fact the reverse is true,” Easton wrote. “News represents a fraction of what people see in their News Feed and is not a significant source of revenue for us.” Just as Google often does when such things are mentioned, the Facebook executive spoke about the billions of clicks that the platform sends to publishers, who place their content on the social network voluntarily, and how those clicks are worth hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising revenue. (This arithmetic, of course, ignores the fact that Google and Facebook have taken control of a majority of the online ad market, leaving traditional publishers scrambling for whatever crumbs are left). And Campbell Brown, the head of Facebook News, wrote about how much help the company has been providing to publishers through its $300 million Journalism Project.

The fact that the Australian government’s response specifically mentioned “independent, community, and regional media” as beneficiaries of the proposed law seemed designed to address one of the main complaints about it, which is that the primary beneficiaries will be billionaire media owners like Rupert Murdoch, who owns a significant proportion of the country’s newspapers and magazines and has been accusing Google and Facebook of “stealing” his content for a decade or more. Some media analysts, however, argue that if the Australian government—or any other government—wants to provide some help to the struggling mainstream media industry, forcing Google and Facebook to pay for linking to their content is the wrong way to go about it, since the actual economic value of those links is debatable. Better to levy some kind of digital tax if financial support is the goal, some argue, and then use that to create a public fund that media companies can access.

Google has been down this road a number of times, and is not afraid to play rough: in 2014, when Spain passed a law to force it to pay for news, the company removed the entire country from its news index. It did the same with German publishers after a law was passed there requiring it to pay for links, and many saw their traffic plummet as a result. In France, it said it would only show headlines, so that it wouldn’t have to pay for excerpts. Despite the saber-rattling by Google and Facebook, however, the Australian government seems to be holding firm so far. “We don’t respond to coercion or heavy-handed threats wherever they come from,” said Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg. “Our reforms to digital platforms are world-leading and following a groundbreaking 18-month inquiry.” And Rod Sims, the head of the country’s competition regulator, told the Financial Times that Facebook and Google would have to remove all international news from their platforms, not just Australian news, or they could face fines that might run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Penalized : In May, CJR used its Galley discussion platform to hold a series of interviews with journalists and other experts about whether Google and Facebook should be compelled to pay publishers for their content. Some, like City University of New York journalism professor Jeff Jarvis, argued that they should not , and that the digital platforms are not responsible for the evolution of the advertising market or its impact on mainstream media. Others, like Emily Bell, the director of Columbia’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, said that penalizing the digital platforms was a short-sighted move , and that we should be thinking about what kind of media market we want to have and then figuring out ways to get there, not just hitting Google and Facebook up for money because they happen to have a lot of it.

Flawed : In an instalment of his subscription newsletter Stratechery written after Google responded to the proposed code, media and technology analyst Ben Thompson argued that the Australian government’s approach to the situation suffers from a number of flaws, and one is the idea that the platforms somehow owe publishers money. “It is just assumed that Google and Facebook ought to be paying publishers for their content, but any sort of rational evaluation would suggest that money should flow in the opposite direction,” he wrote . “Google and Facebook direct traffic to publishers, and in Facebook’s case in particular, that traffic comes from the publishers themselves and their readers placing links on the service.”

Unbundled : In an editorial about the Australian plans, Bloomberg said the country’s government is looking to blame Google and Facebook for the evolution of the media industry, something that was caused by the internet . “Journalism’s business model wasn’t broken by digital platforms. The internet unbundled many of the services — classified advertising, job postings, movie listings and so on — that newspapers once provided, while eroding the local or regional monopolies that made them so profitable,” the business information service wrote . “It offered consumers a wealth of free news and opinion and gave advertisers options and audiences that traditional publishers haven’t been able to match. It’s true that Facebook and Google have capitalized on these trends, but they hardly caused them.”

