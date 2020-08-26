Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, and the arbitrariness of the police-shooting news cycle

On Sunday, police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, seven times. Blake had been climbing into a car with three of his sons in the back seat; the eldest was celebrating his eighth birthday. Today, Blake is alive and conscious, though the bullets severed his spinal cord, paralyzing him. Members of Blake’s family and Benjamin Crump, their attorney, held a press conference in Kenosha that was carried live on cable news. A reporter asked Jacob Blake, Sr., Blake’s father, how the children were coping. “The whole picture plays over and over in front of their little faces,” Blake, Sr. said. Then he turned the question on the reporter: “How would you feel if your white son walked up to you as a mother and said, ‘Mommy, why did the police shoot my daddy in the back?’ You have no clue.” At protests in Kenosha, police used tear gas to disperse the crowds. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building in Kenosha was burned to the ground. On a wall amid the rubble, someone daubed the words, “ARE YOU LISTENING YET?”

The precise circumstances surrounding the police shooting of Blake remain murky—in large part because local law enforcement officials haven’t yet released basic details to the press. We still don’t know the identity of the officer who shot Blake, though we do know that the officer has been placed on leave. At the press conference, Crump accused local police of keeping Blake’s family in the dark, even though the family has cooperated with police inquiries. “It’s kinda ironic how that always happens,” Crump said. “What we are demanding is transparency.” The lack of honest information is, of course, a classic police tactic; as CJR’s Alexandria Neason wrote last year, police departments are commonly more concerned with image management than with the timely airing of truth. Officials often spin a preferred narrative around shootings at which police are at fault; reporters have tended to accept police statements as fact. As news of Blake broke, some outlets took that approach, echoing the phrase “officer-involved shooting” from a Kenosha Police Department press release. As Mya Frazier wrote recently for CJR, many journalists still reflexively use those words—a moral failure always, and an especially obvious one since May, when a white officer named Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd. Yesterday, the AP reminded newsrooms following its stylebook that they should use words that communicate who did the shooting.

These elements of the Blake story feel despairingly repetitive. So does the fact that his name came to widespread media attention via a graphic cellphone video that showed police shooting him. The footage circulated on social media, then on cable news, along with the customary warning that This Is Hard To Watch. In May, Neason critiqued the role that such videos have played in bringing police brutality and white supremacy to national attention. “The videos draw focus to cases—and clicks to websites—but they are also used as a way to spark apathetic white and other non-Black people to action, at the expense of subjecting Black people to the trauma of witnessing violence against their communities,” she argued. “Black people have never needed video footage to be convinced of a problem.”

As Neason wrote in May, the killing of Breonna Taylor—a twenty-six-year-old emergency medical technician in Louisville, Kentucky, whom police shot in March during a home raid—was not captured on tape, and subsequently took a long time to break into the national consciousness. Since the killing of Floyd, Taylor’s case has received more attention. Ongoing protests in Louisville have dipped in and out of the major news cycle; images of Taylor have appeared on the covers of O, The Oprah Magazine and, as of this week, Vanity Fair. (The former cover was the first not to feature Oprah in that magazine’s history; the latter was painted by Amy Sherald, an artist who, among other things, made Michelle Obama’s official portrait.) Taylor’s belated recognition from national publications is a legacy, in no small part, of tireless activism and persistent local coverage—though some have argued that the meme-filled memorialization of Taylor has veered too far away from the story of her life.

Although the police shootings of Floyd, Taylor, and (for now) Blake have become big national stories, the same cannot be said of many other recent victims of racist violence. When Garrett Rolfe, a white officer in Atlanta, killed Rayshard Brooks, a twenty-seven-year-old Black man, in June, at the height of the protests that followed Floyd’s death, one might have thought it would become an enduring national story, but it faded from view. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least five Black trans women were killed in July—Shaki Peters, in Amite City, Louisiana; Bree Black, in Pompano Beach, Florida; Dior H. Ova, in the Bronx; Queasha D Hardy, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Aja Raquell Rhone-Spears, in Portland, Oregon—yet none of their names has become familiar in news reports. Two days before Blake was shot, police in Lafayette, Louisiana, shot and killed a Black man named Trayford Pellerin. Pellerin’s name was repeatedly mentioned at the Blake family’s press conference—and that may have been the first time many people had heard it.

The reasons some of these cases get more coverage than others—stereotypes around what makes a “sympathetic” victim, whether there’s a video, what else is going on in the news that day—are numerous and well-known, and the resulting disparities are, ultimately, arbitrary. Still, it’s striking that even sustained national attention to police brutality against Black people isn’t enough to ensure sweeping change in American policy or practice. A functioning government and media should be able to juggle numerous urgent priorities at once—after all, that’s the reality we’re in. The longer our institutions fumble, the more Black people will die. It’s a miracle that Blake is alive.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.