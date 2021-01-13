New report outlines COVID-era proposals to save journalism

“Saving Journalism: A Vision for the Post-covid World”

Dozens of plans to help save journalism have emerged since the covid-19 pandemic decimated media outlets globally. Many of these initiatives involve increased support from foundations and discussion about how media business models can adapt to the current crisis. But desperate times require flexibility and innovation, and we are seeing a surprising number of proposals that break from past practices. Most promising are Australia’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news and legislative proposals in the US to pass laws and get investment that would support local news.

We examined initiatives from around the world, for our report “Saving Journalism: A Vision for the Post-covid World.”

The proposals that surfaced in 2020 fell into four categories: public subsidies, tech platforms taxes, new business models, and private funding.

1) Public support of journalism

As part of their broader covid-relief efforts, governments provided emergency funding that helped media outlets and freelance journalists. Norway, Singapore, Australia, and Canada, among others, all expanded government support for quality news.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

In the US, we saw renewed interest in support for government funding of journalism and efforts to shift government policy and develop legislation to help fund local news. “The collapse in local commercial media that has accelerated during the pandemic has created an appetite for public policy solutions that were not on the table even nine months ago,” says Tom Glaisyer, managing director of programs at the Democracy Fund, which spends more than $10 million a year supporting efforts to remake local news. He added that Black Lives Matter has also given new urgency to donors to address racism in the news media.

Free Press has long championed using taxes to fund journalism and in 2019 convinced New Jersey to allocate $2 million to local news. Robert McChesney, cofounder of Free Press, is working with others to draft a local journalism initiative that would help save local news by establishing a budget of $100 per person to support local nonprofit journalism, then let people vote to determine which media outlets get the money in their communities.

Report for America cofounder Steve Waldman is promoting a media voucher system (similar to what France did after 2008 when it gave newspaper subscriptions to eighteen- to twenty-four-year-olds) and assisted with the design of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which gives federal tax credits to local media outlets. The idea is similar to policies that have already been implemented in France and Canada.

Glaisyer says that it’s crucial to “get support for journalism written into any new economic recovery bills that may be introduced in the Biden presidency.” Waldman has been proposing an ambitious replanting strategy that outlines a way to rescue 6,700 local newspapers that are owned by hedge funds. Waldman notes that a future bill could “provide incentives for chains to donate newspapers to the communities they serve instead of closing them, while tightening antitrust law to discourage excessive consolidation.”

2) Making tech companies pay for quality journalism

Among the most ambitious journalism rescue projects is Australia’s proposed new legal framework to diminish the power imbalance between media outlets and Google and Facebook. Europe’s attempts to use copyright laws have failed as Google has refused to pay, so Australia is using competition law. Australia’s competition authority, headed by economist Rod Sims, has drafted a code that would require Google and Facebook to pay for the news they carry. If the two sides cannot agree on a price, it would then be set by binding arbitration. Parliament will vote on the plan in coming months.

Regulators and organizations in Africa are looking for ways to adapt and implement Australia’s proposed code within their own countries. The EU and the US, similarly, are monitoring events as they consider Big Tech regulation. Google has fought hard against the code; its efforts include promoting an open “letter” to all Australian users on Google’s homepage threatening to make their services “dramatically worse.”

3) New business models

Vast amounts of time and effort have been put into the problem of “fixing the business model.” For instance, the Digital Transitions Project put forth by Botswanan journalist Ntibinyane Ntibinyane and Zimbabwean reporter and editor Dumisani Muleya propose funding that could help twenty southern African newspapers transition to digital. This innovation is particularly urgent in southern Africa, as some countries only have a handful of print alternatives to government sources. “If these newspapers close, that’s the end of independent newspapers. If the outlets are not saved, what will then happen to independent media? To freedom of expression? The government could be the only print player left,” Ntibinyane said in an interview.

Similarly, in Kenya, investigative economic journalist Mark Kapchanga argues that some Kenyan media outlets should receive financial assistance from the government but that the funds must be delivered in such a way that the outlets can safely maintain their independence, for instance, through the Media Council of Kenya.

In the US, several projects are disrupting traditional business models by uplifting traditionally marginalized voices. These include journalist and novelist Farai Chideya’s 2020 report “Reconstructing American News,” which promotes making the grant application process more accessible and encourages investment in US news organizations led by people who are Black, Indigenous, or of color. Additionally, Media 2070 is a project that seeks to “radically transform who has the capital to tell their own stories by 2070.”

4) Philanthropic Funding

Many foundations and journalism organizations set up emergency funds during 2020, and many of these were overwhelmed with applications. In Australia, the AAP newswire—which had been in danger of closing—was purchased by a consortium of philanthropists and impact investors in the middle of the covid crisis. According to economist Richard Denniss, the support for AAP is one of the most strategic acts of philanthropy in Australian history—the alternative would be a significant boost in News Corp market dominance. News Corp has since threatened to set up a for-profit newswire.

Conclusion

Philanthropic support has enabled hundreds of media outlets around the world to survive, but it’s increasingly clear that more systemic support is needed. That’s why we’re far more excited about increasing donor coordination, new laws, and government support aimed at shoring up existing outlets that need it. We believe there is a lot to learn from France and from the Nordic and Canadian governments about how governments can support a diverse and pluralistic media ecosystem.

This article is adapted from “Saving Journalism: A Vision for the Post-covid World.” commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. We used a taxonomy suggested by Nishant Lalwani, managing director of Luminate, a venture of the Omidyar Network that spends about $20 million annually supporting journalism.

The Journalism Crisis Project aims to train our focus on the present crisis, tallying lost jobs and outlets and fostering a conversation about what comes next. We hope you’ll join us (click to subscribe).

EXPLORE THE TOW CENTER’S COVID-19 CUTBACK TRACKER: Over the past nine months, researchers at the Tow Center have collected reports of a wide range of cutbacks amid the pandemic. Now there’s an interactive map and searchable database. You can find it here.

CONTRIBUTE TO OUR DATABASE: If you’re aware of a newsroom experiencing layoffs, cutbacks, furloughs, print reductions, or any fundamental change as a result of covid-19, let us know by submitting information here. (Personal information will be kept secure by the Tow Center and will not be shared.)

Below, more on recent media trends and changes in newsrooms across the world, by Lauren Harris:

JOURNALISM JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES: MediaGazer has been maintaining a list of media companies that are currently hiring. You can find it here. The Deez Links newsletter, in partnership with Study Hall, offers media classifieds for both job seekers and job providers. The Successful Pitches database offers resources for freelancers. The International Journalists Network lists international job opportunities alongside opportunities for funding and further education. And an organization of fifty writers called the Periplus Collective recently announced a mentorship program to serve early-career writers who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Anya Schiffrin, Hannah Clifford and Kylie Tumiatti, with Allynn McInerney and Léa Allirajah Dr. Anya Schiffrin is senior lecturer at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She wrote the report with her students: Hannah Clifford, Allynn McInerney, Kylie Tumiatti and Léa Allirajah. Further research was done by Chloe Oldham. Lauren Harris composed the remainder of this newsletter.