The context for the crisis: A Q&A with Penny Abernathy

For years, Penny Muse Abernathy—the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism—has been studying the disintegration of journalism’s traditional business model, mapping losses of physical newsrooms across the United States. The current financial crisis, brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is an acceleration of the crisis Abernathy has been researching for years, and The Journalism Crisis Project depends on the work of collaborators like her.

For this week’s newsletter, I talked with Abernathy about the context for the current crisis—how the media landscape arrived at this low point, how journalism leaders have failed to mitigate the industry’s vulnerabilities, and how newsrooms and policy-makers need to look beyond band-aid solutions to plan for the future. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

CJR: How did your work come to focus on the rapidly declining economic state of the journalism industry? And how did the industry get to this point?

Penny Abernathy: A few years ago, One of the FCC commissioners was coming to UNC, and I was asked to take a look at media ownership and what had changed over the preceding ten years. When I did, I was stunned at how much turnover there had been in North Carolina, especially among newspapers. That kept me thinking—if this is happening in North Carolina, what is it like in the rest of the country?

Two years later, we came out with our first report, focusing on the rise of a new media baron—the rise of private equity, hedge funds and, to a degree, pension funds. From 2004 to 2014, more than half of all American newspapers changed hands, and almost more than half of that number changed hands more than once. There was no financial incentive for those new owners to invest in the community. Each time, there was a new group of managers coming and a new round of cost-cutting that happened—with increasing layoffs and the continuing trend of closures.

Everybody thought—back then—that to save themselves, newspapers needed to go digital. But we have discovered, with our own tracking over the last fifteen years, that independent digital sites are struggling just like newspapers. Somewhere between 2014 and 2016, Google and Facebook began to siphon off the vast majority of digital revenue in any market. Whether you’re a legacy newspaper, a TV station, or a digital startup, you’re all fighting for a very small piece of the pie. There’s been a collapse of the for-profit advertising, print-based model, with no real viable digital alternative developed so far.

CJR: What alternatives have newsrooms tried?

PA: Those papers that I had looked at—prior to covid-19—that were best positioned for success did so through a variety of ways. They held in-person events, they started lifestyle and business magazines. They looked at setting up in-house digital ad agencies, e-commerce. One even went so far as to buy a local bookstore. You’ve got to think creatively, but in a disciplined fashion, because you’ve got such small margins. And you’ve got to know how to measure and account for success and when to pull the plug and say, we tried it, it didn’t work, we need to move on.

I am intrigued by the very thoughtful way that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette went about converting to digital. One of the hardest things for a legacy operation is to change people’s habits. But three years ago, the Democrat-Gazette spent a year and a half trying to convert their readers to digital subscriptions, keeping the price at the same level as a print subscription.

The publisher knew that he had to convert about 75% of the print subscribers. He wanted to cut out six days of print and have Sunday-only. He started in the markets farthest from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he could no longer justify distribution and printing costs. He tried several things, and he tested them in every market. And it took him almost a year to settle on the formula, which was that he bought subscribers iPads if they agreed to continue to pay for the news. He was saying—the value here is not the physical paper. The value is the news and information.

Now he’s relying almost exclusively on digital subscriptions, which is something most of the large newspapers who’ve gone digital have not done. They’re charging for their print, and charging little for their digital subscription. It doesn’t pay for the newsroom.

CJR: Where else have you seen newsrooms fall short in the past?

PA: One of the problems I see, both with large metros as well as smaller news organizations, is that the revenue that came from traditional sources has dried up so quickly—they’re in a reaction game. They’re not in a strategic mode, asking What is my five year plan? Where do I want to be? What are the possible ways I could get there? There’s no contingency planning or scenario planning that says What if X happens?

This year, we were already seeing an acceleration of closures before the pandemic, because the price for newspapers—especially in economically struggling communities—has gotten so low, nobody even wants to buy them.

I think there’s a real need to hone in on where the problems are, what the potential solutions are. We tend to have a ton of case studies, but not a strategic look of what really works—why it worked in one market and not in another. I love reading case studies about what worked for somebody somewhere. But what is universal about that model? And what are the unintended consequences?

CJR: Your work focuses a lot on “news deserts” and “ghost newspapers”. What do you mean when you use those terms?

PA: “News deserts” is a term that has evolved. In many circles, because the newspaper had been the prime, if not the sole source of local news and information from most small and mid-sized communities, the original definition that a lot of scholars used was “a town without a newspaper,” because a strong local newspaper has the ability to set the agenda for public policy issues at the local level.

My own definition has evolved to say, a news desert is “a place where there is limited access to the type of critical news and information that I need in order to make informed decisions about the quality of my life.” I can have a lack of access because there’s no local news being produced, or because there is but I do not have access to it—because there’s a lack of infrastructure or because I can’t pay the $200 a month.

A “ghost newspaper” is when you look at what a newspaper’s journalist headcount was in the early 2000s, and—it’s hard to draw a line—but if it’s less than 25% of what it was. Then to me it is a newspaper in name only, a newspaper that still has a nameplate, but its reporting abilities are drastically diminished.

CJR: What are your goals, looking forward?

PA: Here’s what gets me up every morning, and charging ahead: I think over the last two years, there has been a real awakening in the industry, among community activists, and among certain politicians as to what is at stake if we lose the local newspaper, in whatever form it is delivered. I’m not arguing for a newspaper on newsprint. I’m arguing for the function newspapers—especially local newspapers—have played in informing and nurturing democracy at the grassroots level. It is encouraging to me that after years of indifference, there is suddenly a move at the state and the national level to try to think of policies that address the short term issues—primarily because the peril is so great right now.

What we really have to focus on in the coming year or two is getting people to focus on this, not just in the short term.



Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.