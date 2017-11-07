The most-read stories since Trump’s election win might surprise you

Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of stories marking one year since Donald Trump shocked the world with his Election Day upset on November 8, 2016.

Donald Trump has dominated headlines in the year since he shocked nearly every political analyst and claimed victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. But how did the glut of headlines translate into pageviews?

CJR asked several news outlets to share their 10 best-performing articles between November of 2016 and October of this year. We received responses from ABC News, Fox News, the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed News, CNN, Harper’s Magazine, the Houston Chronicle, and NPR. Surprisingly, Trump was mostly absent from these lists. Although our findings represent a small portion of the news industry, they suggest other major news events have more pull than White House drama.

We noticed three trends:

Election Day 2016 was huge for traffic. Despite the major news events from the past year, many publishers saw some of their best traffic on Election Day. NPR, CNN, the LA Times, and ABC News all had an Election Day post on their lists. The most-read posts provided live updates. Las Vegas was a big story . Stories about victims and the shooter responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history made several lists. Readers flocked to ABC, the LA Times , BuzzFeed News, CNN, and the Houston Chronicle for coverage of the tragedy. Trump did not dominate. Though it felt at moments that Trump was taking up all the media oxygen, audiences actually spent more time digesting information on major stories — including national disasters and mass shootings — with few ties to Trump. Exceptions were the top-10s for Fox News and NPR, which were particularly Trump-heavy.

Without further ado, here are the lists:

ABC

FOX (Courtesy of Adobe Analytics)

LA Times



BuzzFeed News



CNN

Houston Chronicle

Harper’s Magazine

NPR

Justin Ray is the digital media editor of Columbia Journalism Review. Follow him on Twitter @jray05.