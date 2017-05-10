Finding common ground over barbecue

After readers of the York Daily Record attacked it as ‘fake news,’ editors invited them for a chat
Photos by Jeff Lautenberger
This article will publish soon.
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.
Scott Blanchard is enterprise editor at the York Daily Record, Pennsylvania’s Newspaper of the Year for 2016. He contributed to award-winning coverage of the 30-year-old York riots investigation. Blanchard was a 2013 Ochberg Fellow at the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma at Columbia. He teaches at York College.