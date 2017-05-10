Finding common ground over barbecue

a

Thursday, May 11th, 2017

Oy, the TRAFFIC. And it’s POURING! Do I hear SIRENS?

By Simon Van Zuylen-Wood

Approximately 43,000 Jacksonville households are tuned into Channel 4’s 5 pm newscast on the last day of February. The first thing they see is a segment about a 26-year-old woman who filmed—and posted to Twitter—a video of herself fellating somebody...