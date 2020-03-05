Podcast: When the circus comes to town—The Storm Lake Times in Iowa

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump didn’t visit towns like Storm Lake, Iowa in 2016. This election cycle, things are much different. Art Cullen, editor and co-owner of the Storm Lake Times, and winner of the 2017 Pulitzer for Editorial Writing, has interviewed 15 presidential candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg. On this week’s Kicker, he talks to Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, about what national political reporters get wrong and what they should be focused on instead.

Cullen is the author of “Storm Lake: Change, Resilience, and Hope in America’s Heartland” (Penguin, 2018)

SHOW NOTES

Paltry Research Funding, Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times

The caucuses are history. That’s good for Iowa, Art Cullen, The Washington Post

I thought Bernie’s Iowa numbers seemed unrealistically high. Then I saw his rallies, Art Cullen, The Guardian

Five 2020 Democrats took the stage in Iowa. None had answers, Art Cullen

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.