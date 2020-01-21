Podcast: Guns, Puerto Rico, & American labor

What do we miss when we obsess about Trump? The answer, it turns out, includes some of the most important stories of our time. On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with David Begnaud, lead national correspondent for CBS This Morning and anchor of CBS News Radio’s Reporter’s Notebook; Steven Greenhouse, a veteran New York Times labor and workplace reporter; and Tali Woodward, deputy editor of The Trace, to ask what stories we left untold in 2019, and how we can avoid making the same mistakes this election year.
SHOW NOTES
