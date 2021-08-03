How We Got Here: The Half-Life of Democracy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The issue of police violence and racism is a familiar one. It’s been present in the United States since the Republic’s beginnings. And the stories of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and others cannot be understood if we do not know and comprehend that history. In this episode of How We Got Here, a new podcast by the Columbia Journalism School faculty, we discuss race, crime, criminal justice, violence and the kind of cyclical dynamic that we have seen repeatedly over the decades with Harvard historian Dr. Khalil Muhammad . The conversation, hosted by Professor Jelani Cobb, gives greater context and an insight into the shattering events of today by illuminating the roots of injustice and violence against Black Americans by those in authority.

