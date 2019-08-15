Podcast: Jeffrey Epstein on background

“Slippery,” but “charming.” “Magnetic,” but “useless.” And “utterly unapologetic.” Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein invited New York Times columnist James Stewart to his Manhattan home last August. Following Epstein’s apparent suicide last week, as he awaited trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex, Stewart and the Times made the decision to publish details of their interview, though Epstein spoke with Stewart on background. Here CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and Stewart discuss the ethical questions behind that decision, and the moral imperative to publish facts quickly.

