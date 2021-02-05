Kathleen Belew and the white power groundswell

On this week’s Kicker, Kathleen Belew, a historian at the University of Chicago and the author of Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America (2018), joins Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, to discuss how the events of January 6 are already being misrepresented in press coverage and how reporters should be framing the ongoing threat.

SHOW NOTES

The media and social networks struggle to frame events as Trump supporters storm the Capitol, Mathew Ingram, CJR

The mob that stormed the Capitol was its own media, Ian W. Karbal, CJR

