Podcast: On Kavanaugh coverage and the podcast ‘bubble’

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope about the deluge of news regarding Brett Kavanaugh and Rod Rosenstein that dominated the beginning of the week. (Note: The podcast was recorded before Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified on Thursday.) Then CJR’s Matthew Ingram calls in to discuss whether the podcast bubble is bursting.

SHOW NOTES:

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.