Podcast: A dive into the swamp with the authors of Politico Playbook

This week on The Kicker, Pete talks with Politico Playbook authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman about the evolution of their newsletter, reporting in the Trump era, and their fascination with the once smoke-filled back rooms of DC. Then CJR’s Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to discuss the firing of Matt Lauer from NBC, the flaws in a New York Times profile of a Nazi sympathizer, and the satisfying success of The Washington Post in exposing a malicious fraud designed to discredit the news outlet.



Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.