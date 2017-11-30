Podcast: A dive into the swamp with the authors of Politico Playbook

This week on The Kicker, Pete talks with Politico Playbook authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman about the evolution of their newsletter, reporting in the Trump era, and their fascination with the once smoke-filled back rooms of DC. Then CJR’s Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to discuss the firing of Matt Lauer from NBC, the flaws in a New York Times profile of a Nazi sympathizer, and the satisfying success of The Washington Post in exposing a malicious fraud designed to discredit the news outlet.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- Politico Playbook, by Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman (subscribe here)
- A Voice of Hate in America’s Heartland by Richard Fausset, The New York Times
- Reporting on extremism, from those who have done it best by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Matt Lauer Accused of Sexual Harassment by Multiple Women by Ramin Setoodeh and Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety
- A woman approached The Post with dramatic — and false — tale about Roy Moore. She appears to be part of undercover sting operation. by Shawn Boburg, Aaron C. Davis and Alice Crites, The Washington Post