Podcast

Podcast: Blackouts, politics, and the call for a new beat

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Marie J. French and Danielle Muoio, the authors of POLITICO’S “New York Energy” newsletter. They report from the intersection of politics, policy, and the climate crisis, and discuss why it’s time for newsrooms everywhere to embrace the energy beat.

SHOW NOTES:

(Cuomo audio clip: WCBS Newsradio 880)

 

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.