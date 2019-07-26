Podcast: Blackouts, politics, and the call for a new beat

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Marie J. French and Danielle Muoio, the authors of POLITICO’S “New York Energy” newsletter. They report from the intersection of politics, policy, and the climate crisis, and discuss why it’s time for newsrooms everywhere to embrace the energy beat.
SHOW NOTES:
- A new commitment to covering the climate story, Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope, CJR
- When the utilities beat becomes the story, Amanda Darrach, CJR
- Feeling the heat, Jon Allsop, CJR
(Cuomo audio clip: WCBS Newsradio 880)
