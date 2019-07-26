Feeling the heat

Last week, a heat wave baked swathes of the United States. Temperatures soared in the Midwest and on the East Coast; in New York City, the heat index pushed 110 degrees. Yesterday, it was Europe’s turn. Heat records were broken in several countries. It was 108.7 degrees in Paris and in Lingen, in Germany. Belgium had temperatures topping 105 degrees; so did the Netherlands, breaking a national record that had been set the day before. Public-health officials in several countries warned that lives were at risk; some advised residents not to go outside. In the UK, more than 100 flights were canceled because of heat and thunderstorms, and rail services were severely disrupted. The misery, if temporary, is a striking reminder that as the climate crisis intensifies, extreme heat and its consequences will become more common.

There’s a clear scientific link between climate change and intensifying heat waves, yet it’s been communicated in coverage with insufficient urgency. According to an analysis by Ted MacDonald, of Media Matters for America, during the US heat wave, some outlets “included context about how climate change is a driver of extreme heat, but not nearly enough, and too many of those that did mention climate change fell short of communicating the scale of the crisis facing us.” CBS News repeatedly referred to climate change and invited experts to talk about it on the air. On other networks, however, climate mentions were fleeting, at best; per MacDonald, NBC News did not reference it once. Major papers in cities affected by the heat wave—Detroit, St. Louis, Kansas City—didn’t make the connection explicit, either.

Coverage of the European heat wave was a similarly mixed picture. Major outlets—including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN—failed to reference climate change in their lead headlines. In the UK, several newspapers’ headlines mentioned climate fears, but many others focused instead on the public transit problems caused by the heat; the left-wing Daily Mirror covered skirmishes over access to an outdoor swimming pool. Two days ago, the BBC ran a terrifying report asserting that we have only 18 months to save the planet; today, its top article on the heat wave is about train cancelations, with not one sentence mentioning the climate link—demonstrating nothing except that the trains are crap and it was hot. The Sun, Britain’s most-read tabloid, made a joke of the heat: its front page bears the face of Boris Johnson, Britain’s new prime minister, on a cartoon sun with the caption “JOHNSUN: New PM promises a ‘golden age.’”

In recent years, reporters and editors have hesitated to tie extreme weather events to climate change. Their caution is understandable: especially in breaking-news coverage, it’s hard to say with certainty that an individual hurricane or forest fire is a product of climate disaster. It’s easier to situate environmental stories in terms of intensity and frequency, and yet, too often, news outlets have not done that, either. In October—days after the United Nations published a dire climate report—CJR noted that major US newspapers did not mention climate change in their coverage of Hurricane Michael, which devastated the Florida panhandle. The following month, I found coverage of deadly wildfires in California to be similarly lacking in context.

Clearly, improvement is needed. To that end, CJR and The Nation, in partnership with The Guardian, launched Covering Climate Now, which aims to prompt conversations about how we might do justice to the climate story. This morning, CJR’s Kyle Pope and The Nation’s Mark Hertsgaard write that more than 60 outlets—including CBS News, the San Francisco Chronicle, Scientific American, Italy’s la Repubblica, and Vox—have signed on, making a commitment to run a week of climate-focused coverage between September 16 and 23.

“All that’s required is for each outlet to make a good faith effort to increase the amount and the visibility of its climate coverage—to make it clear to their audiences that climate change is not just one more story but the overriding story of our time,” Pope and Hertsgaard write. If your newsroom or favorite outlet isn’t involved yet, get in touch. We’d love to hear from you.

