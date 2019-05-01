Covering climate change, now

“The media are complacent while the world burns.” That’s the headline on an article, by Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope, co-published last week by CJR, The Nation, and The Guardian. “At a time when civilization is accelerating toward disaster, climate silence continues to reign across the bulk of the US news media,” Hertsgaard and Pope write. “Especially on television, where most Americans still get their news, the brutal demands of ratings and money work against adequate coverage of the biggest story of our time.”

The statistics are alarming—both in terms of the science and in terms of the reporting. According to a 2012 study by Media Matters for America, for example, TV and print outlets, across an 18-month period, gave 40 times more coverage to the Kardashians than to ocean acidification. When climate change has been covered, it’s often been covered poorly: false “debates” between real experts and denialist cranks; the failure to link unfolding disasters to climate change; framing policy solutions in terms of the political horse race; the list goes on.

How can we do better? Yesterday, Hertsgaard, environment correspondent at The Nation, and Pope, editor and publisher at CJR, convened a town hall at Columbia Journalism School to address that question. Speakers including Bill McKibben, Naomi Klein, and Bill Moyers debated a range of related problems—the lack of newsroom diversity causing certain communities to be under-served; the flaws in coverage of the global wave of climate activism—as well as possible answers. Why don’t we put CO2 levels in the weather report?, one audience member asked. Panelists agreed that would be a good idea.

A major theme of the town hall was the tension between public-service climate coverage and corporate media’s thirst for ratings. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes—who has, in the past, called climate change “a palpable ratings killer”—addressed the conflict directly. “People outside the mainstream media vastly overestimate the ability of the mainstream media to set agendas against the grain of people’s exogenous attention,” he said, though media insiders do “vastly underestimate their ability” to set agendas. Either way, “Grappling with the reality of attentional issues can’t be hand-waved away.” In March, Hayes devoted an entire episode of his show to the Green New Deal, a package of energy and infrastructure proposals, and booked one of its most vocal advocates, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to come talk about it. The ratings, Hayes said, were slightly down on a normal episode; still, at least he tried. Too often, TV news producers don’t bother. “All of these television stations have military guys, and former CIA guys, and tons of lawyers and judges on their roster to be experts,” Klein said. “But climate scientists are brought in once in a while.”

Marshalling public attention toward weighty scientific matters is undoubtedly hard. But it isn’t impossible. Yesterday, panelists suggested that the way we’ve covered climate change—not the subject itself—has been putting audiences off. “One of the strongest forces we’re up against is the sense of doom, inevitability, and kind of a self-loathing,” Klein said. “We’re not even sure we deserve to survive. Let’s just hang out and watch zombie movies and visions of the future that take the apocalypse for granted.” Solution-oriented reporting—around the Green New Deal, for example—could help change that. As Margaret Sullivan, a media columnist at The Washington Post, put it, we have power here. The climate “is an extraordinarily compelling story. If we can’t tell it compellingly there’s something wrong with us as journalists.”

Going forward, CJR and The Nation have jointly launched #CoveringClimateNow, a coordinated effort to reframe climate coverage nationwide. The tenor of the debate needs to change, and we can all play our part in that. “It’s really OK for journalists, for example, to be advocates for press rights in America,” Sullivan said. “And I think it’s also OK for journalists to be advocates for a healthy planet.” Klein added: “There isn’t a spare planet for journalists.”

Early pointers: You can watch yesterday’s event in full here. In their introductory piece, which you can read here, Hertsgaard and Pope have some preliminary suggestions for improving coverage. They include: follow the industry leaders; don’t blame the audience; establish a diverse climate desk, but don’t silo climate coverage; learn the science; lose the Beltway mindset; cover the solutions; and don’t be afraid to point fingers.

For CJR, Abby Rabinowitz explores how teenage climate activists are transforming coverage of the issue. “Thanks to social media, striking teens are writing climate news, and, in some cases, calling the strikes that make headlines and framing their message,” Rabinowitz writes. “As told by teens, the ever-nearing deadline conveys not just urgency, but also injustice: it’s both a science story and a morality tale about generational violence, even homicide.” An urgent disaster: In November, McKibben, a panelist yesterday, wrote in The New Yorker that large parts of the earth risk becoming uninhabitable due to extreme weather. “‘Climate change,’ like ‘urban sprawl’ or ‘gun violence,’ has become such a familiar term that we tend to read past it,” he writes.

