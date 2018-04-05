Podcast: CNN’s Nima Elbagir on her investigation into Libya’s slave trade

This week on The Kicker, Pete sits down with Nima Elbagir, CNN’s senior international correspondent, who was in town to accept a Polk Award for her reporting on the Libyan slave trade. Then, Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason and Delacorte Fellow Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including Sinclair’s takeover of local media and generational divides in newsrooms.
SHOW NOTES:
- People for sale: Where lives are auctioned for $400, by Nima Elbagir, Raja Razek, Alex Platt, and Bryony Jones, CNN
- Sinclair’s ‘Orwellian’ attack on the press, by Pete Vernon, CJR
- How America’s largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump’s war on the media, by Timothy Burke, Deadspin
- “Journalism is not about creating safe spaces”: Inside the woke civil war at The New York Times, by Joe Pompeo, Vanity Fair