Podcast: CNN’s Nima Elbagir on her investigation into Libya’s slave trade

This week on The Kicker, Pete sits down with Nima Elbagir, CNN’s senior international correspondent, who was in town to accept a Polk Award for her reporting on the Libyan slave trade. Then, Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason and Delacorte Fellow Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including Sinclair’s takeover of local media and generational divides in newsrooms.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.