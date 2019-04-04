Podcast: In conversation with Susan Smith Richardson from the Center for Public Integrity

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Susan Smith Richardson who has been appointed as the new chief executive of Center for Public Integrity. She will be the first African American to head the nonprofit investigative journalism outlet. They talked about diversifying newsrooms, covering the 2020 elections, and the historic mayoral win in Chicago.

Zainab Sultan is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @ZainabSultan.