Podcast: Climate collaboration—three hundred outlets, one billion viewers

There is a climate angle to every beat, no matter how small the newsroom; collaboration pays; and climate coverage is no more political than failure to cover the climate crisis. On this week’s episode, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Mark Hertsgaard, the environmental correspondent for The Nation, on what they’ve learned so far from their Covering Climate Now initiative with The Guardian.

SHOW NOTES:

Covering Climate Now

Our partners: three hundred outlets, one billion viewers

What we’ve learned from our week of climate coverage, Mark Hertsgaard & Kyle Pope, CJR

A new beginning for climate reporting, Mark Hertsgaard & Kyle Pope, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.