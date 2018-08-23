Podcast: Emily Bell on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s press ban & Jack Dorsey’s press tour

On this week’s episode, Pete is joined by Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia, to discuss the reaction to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ban on reporters at two recent campaign events. Then, Emily weighs in on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent media tour. Is Twitter really ready to change? And what do necessary changes even look like?

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.