Podcast: Facebook’s worst-case scenario

On The Kicker, we run through the week’s biggest stories, including Bill O’Reilly, White House transparency, and the special election in Georgia’s sixth district. Then, staff writer David Uberti talks with CJR correspondent Corey Hutchins about the recent layoffs at Berkshire Hathaway-owned papers and what they mean for local news.

Finally, Dave is joined by Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia, and Nausicaa Renner, CJR’s Tow editor, to discuss the problems facing Facebook in the wake of a man in Cleveland uploading video of himself shooting and killing a 74-year-old grandfather on Sunday.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.