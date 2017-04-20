Podcast: Facebook’s worst-case scenario

On The Kicker, we run through the week’s biggest stories, including Bill O’Reilly, White House transparency, and the special election in Georgia’s sixth district. Then, staff writer David Uberti talks with CJR correspondent Corey Hutchins about the recent layoffs at Berkshire Hathaway-owned papers and what they mean for local news.
Finally, Dave is joined by Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia, and Nausicaa Renner, CJR’s Tow editor, to discuss the problems facing Facebook in the wake of a man in Cleveland uploading video of himself shooting and killing a 74-year-old grandfather on Sunday.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- “Donald Trump killed the news cycle” by David Uberti, CJR
- “Warren Buffett’s newspapers deploy familiar playbook as fortunes dim” by Corey Hutchins, CJR
- “Facebook still denies what it is. The Cleveland murder shows how.” by Margaret Sullivan, The Washington Post
- “Facebook can no longer be ‘I didn’t do it’ boy of global media” by Emily Bell, CJR