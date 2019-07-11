Podcast: Fear at the border

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Lauren Villagran and Aaron Montes, both reporters at the El Paso Times, about their paper’s recent collaboration with The New York Times. They discuss their discovery of the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas and the climate of fear in El Paso after the Trump administration’s unique decision to announce raids ahead of time.

SHOW NOTES:

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.