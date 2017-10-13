Podcast: Harvey Weinstein and the media’s complicated relationship

This week on The Kicker, Pete talks with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope about our new print issue and Pope’s time as Jared Kushner’s first editor at The New York Observer. Then Meg and Karen K. Ho join the podcast to talk about how Ronan Farrow’s exposé on Harvey Weinstein ended up at The New Yorker, as well as the overall media coverage surrounding the Weinstein controversy.
SHOW NOTES:
- The Jared Bubble by Kyle Pope, CJR
- Best press he’s ever had by Lloyd Grove, CJR
- Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, The New York Times
- From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories by Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker
- How Men Like Harvey Weinstein Implicate Their Victims in Their Acts by Jia Tolentino, The New Yorker