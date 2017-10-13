Podcast: Harvey Weinstein and the media’s complicated relationship

This week on The Kicker, Pete talks with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope about our new print issue and Pope’s time as Jared Kushner’s first editor at The New York Observer. Then Meg and Karen K. Ho join the podcast to talk about how Ronan Farrow’s exposé on Harvey Weinstein ended up at The New Yorker, as well as the overall media coverage surrounding the Weinstein controversy.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.