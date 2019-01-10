Podcast: How did the media handle Trump’s Oval office address?

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with staff writer Jon Allsop about how the media handled Trump’s address from the Oval Office. They also discuss the mistakes journalists can avoid as they prepare to cover the 2020 presidential race.

