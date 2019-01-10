Podcast: How did the media handle Trump’s Oval office address?

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with staff writer Jon Allsop about how the media handled Trump’s address from the Oval Office. They also discuss the mistakes journalists can avoid as they prepare to cover the 2020 presidential race.
Show notes:
- Do this, not that: 8 tips for covering the 2020 presidential race Kyle Pope, CJR
- Elizabeth Warren challenges the media to trash clichés Todd Gitlin, CJR
- Fact-checking President Trump’s Oval Office address on immigration Salvador Rizzo, The Washington Post
- Cable news networks air Trump’s comments in real-time. But should they? Oliver Darcy, CNN
- Warren’s bid for president, and how the media can do better ahead of 2020 Jon Allsop, CJR
- Trump’s lies will be televised. Networks should fact-check them. Jon Allsop, CJR
- Did the networks get played by Trump’s address? Either way, they failed. Jon Allsop, CJR
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.