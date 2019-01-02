Warren’s bid for president, and how the media can do better ahead of 2020

On the last day of 2018, Senator Elizabeth Warren formalized her intentions for 2020. In a big-theme-hitting, four-and-a-half-minute video message on Monday, Warren announced she is forming an exploratory committee ahead of a presidential run. In doing so, she became the first Democratic heavyweight out of the blocks and ensured the media’s next round of horse-race coverage could start in earnest going into the new year—a full 22 months before the 2020 election.

Political reporters have already spent months weighing the likely runners and riders for 2020. Warren’s reveal redoubled speculation about the intentions of prominent rivals. The New York Times ran a deep dive on the “campaign-in-waiting” of Joe Biden, while articles in the Times and The Washington Post namechecked Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, and Beto O’Rourke as seriously considering a run or likely to announce soon. However a crowded field shapes up, many commentators agreed that Warren will be a serious contender: veteran Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who helped Barack Obama win in 2008 and 2012, wrote for CNN that Warren’s economic populism and impressive early operation could be key factors in the race to come.

While Warren’s economic message—honed by years of rhetoric taking aim at Wall Street excess and big money in politics—was prominent in coverage of her announcement, so, too, was her October decision to release a DNA test confirming her Native American heritage, a response to longstanding right-wing mockery including Donald Trump’s labeling of her as “Pocahontas.” The gambit was poorly received by tribal leaders as well as by progressive activists and commentators: some criticized it as insensitive, others called it a strategic error that played into Trump’s hands. In a New Year’s Eve interview with Fox News, Trump re-upped the line of attack, pushing it further up the news cycle. (Asked if Warren believes she can beat him, Trump replied, “you would have to ask her psychiatrist.”)

This week’s Warren coverage also raised the specter of the 2016 presidential election. The Times asked if she may have missed her moment by sitting that race out. And Warren was compared to Hillary Clinton. A Politico piece asking how Warren might avoid a “Clinton redux” acknowledged the argument that perceived parallels between the two—for example, that they are both “cold”—are unfair (and often sexist), but nonetheless caught blowback on social media. “Not a criticism of this piece, but I’ve covered both of them and Hillary and Warren are NOTHING alike… except for their anatomy, and they both seem to like dogs,” the Times’s Amy Chozick tweeted.

With 2020 coverage cranking up, the media should reflect on what it got wrong last time: principally, its tendency to skew the balance between perceived scandal and substantive policy talk. Warren’s candidacy, in particular, recalls some familiar pitfalls for the press: for “Hillary’s emails” see “DNA test,” for “crooked Hillary” see “Pocahontas,” for “cold and unlikable” see “cold and unlikable.” Early coverage of Warren’s bid foreshadowed these tropes. But none of them is set in stone. To the optimist’s eye, Warren is a welcome opportunity for the media to do better.

