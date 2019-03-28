Podcast: Mueller, Barr, and what journalism can do when the judicial system fails us

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

On this week’s episode, Managing Editor Betsy Morais and Digital Editor Nausicaa Renner discuss the backlash against journalism in the wake of the Mueller report’s delivery to Attorney General William Barr, and why justice in journalism fills the void between our judicial system and the court of public opinion.

SHOW NOTES:

