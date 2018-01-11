Podcast: Reddit, Michael Wolff, and “Shitty Media Men”

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Ben Brock Johnson, host of Endless Thread, a new podcast from WBUR and Reddit, to discuss the new show, “parachute reporting” in online communities, and best Reddit practices for journalists. Then, Meg and Pete are joined by CJR Senior Staff Writer Alex Neason to analyze the news of the week. They cover the reaction to Michael Wolff’s best-selling account of the first year in the Trump White House and the fallout from a planned Harper’s article rumored to identify the author of the “Shitty Men in Media” list.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- ‘Every era gets the Boswell it deserves’ by Nausicaa Renner and Pete Vernon, CJR
- As an industry rots, Michael Wolff laughs his way to the bank by Michael J. Socolow, CJR
- I started the Media Men list. My Name is Moira Donegan by Moira Donegan, New York
- ‘Media Men’ List Creator Outs Herself, Fearing She Would Be Named by Jaclyn Peiser, The New York Times