Ed Yong on COVID-19 and American fatalism

Science writer Ed Yong is trained to deal with uncertainties. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Yong has worked to delineate where the bounds of uncertainty lie, and how we might go about reducing it. In five long-form pieces for The Atlantic, where he is a staff writer, Yong has questioned why the pandemic is so confusing, how it will end, and how differently Americans experience the crisis.

On this week’s Kicker, Yong and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, discuss why skepticism of the pandemic data, across the political spectrum, is no surprise, and what we can do when each nation, each city, and even individual families, seem to have been left alone to wing it.

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.