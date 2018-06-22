Podcast: How media pressure forced Trump’s hand on border policy

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Pete and Nausicaa talk about coverage of the border crisis that has been dominating national news for the past week. The public outrage that forced President Trump to sign an executive order attempting to end the crisis that he created wouldn’t have happened without sustained media coverage. What caused that reporting to break through? And what do journalists need to do as the story continues? Pete and Nausicaa talk about those questions and more on the podcast.

