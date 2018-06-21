Trump caves to sustained border coverage

It began last week with reports of children ripped from their parents and a tense showdown in the White House Briefing Room. Then, reporters and anchors flocked to the border, blanketing the airwaves with coverage of the administration’s family-separation policy. Finally, on Wednesday, President Trump responded to public and political pressure, signing an executive order attempting to end the crisis that he created.

“Make no mistake: this is a result of the public outrage. And that wouldn’t have been possible without the underpaid journalists busting their ass to quickly and accurately report this story,” wrote Ilya Lozovsky, managing editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. “Please support good journalism. It’s a public good.”

Days after DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen falsely claimed that the administration didn’t have a policy of separating families at the border, and following repeated administration efforts to blame Democratic lawmakers for the crisis, Trump’s executive order ends the separation of families at the border by detaining parents and children together for an indefinite period. As BuzzFeed’s Zoe Tillman notes, this is a temporary fix at best, requiring judicial approval of changes to a 1997 settlement agreement that restricts the detention of children beyond a certain period. Absent any changes to that agreement or action by congress, the government would have to separate children from their parents after 20 days. As for the 2,300 children already separated from their parents, the Department of Health and Human Services was unclear how or whether they would be reunited with their families.

As the crisis at the border has unfolded, activists, politicians, and members of the public placed increasing pressure on the administration to change its policy. The role of the media in driving that pressure is hard to overstate. While it’s impossible to draw a direct line between ProPublica’s airing of a recording of sobbing children and Trump’s capitulation, it’s not hard to see the connection. Sustained attention from journalists—across print, digital, and television—drove moral indignation that forced the president’s hand, causing him to take action that he had days earlier said was impossible.

The crisis at the border is by no means settled, and the coming weeks will test whether media organizations have the willingness to continually highlight what will be a drawn-out struggle. But the blanket coverage of a clearly immoral policy is a credit to journalists and editors who chose to dedicate resources to the story. It’s proof that the administration, even when backed by a concerted campaign from its media allies, can be forced to action by outside pressure. As that reality was sinking in yesterday evening, I couldn’t help but consider an uncomfortable question: What if the media had paid similar attention to the devastation in Puerto Rico?

Below, more on coverage of the border, and the president’s response.

Media coverage matters: The New York Times’s Michael D. Shear, Abby Goodnough, and Maggie Haberman report that Trump was initially resistant to amending his own border policy, but began casting about for a solution after becoming “furious about the pummeling he has taken in the news media in recent days.”

The New York Times’s Michael D. Shear, Abby Goodnough, and Maggie Haberman report that Trump was initially resistant to amending his own border policy, but began casting about for a solution after becoming “furious about the pummeling he has taken in the news media in recent days.” The race card: The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker connects Trump’s border policy—he warned that immigrants would “pour into and infest our country”—to a broader racist narrative emanating from the Oval Office. “Echoing the words and images of the white nationalist movement to dehumanize immigrants and inflame racial tensions has become a defining feature of Donald Trump’s presidency and of the Republican Party’s brand,” Rucker writes.

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker connects Trump’s border policy—he warned that immigrants would “pour into and infest our country”—to a broader racist narrative emanating from the Oval Office. “Echoing the words and images of the white nationalist movement to dehumanize immigrants and inflame racial tensions has become a defining feature of Donald Trump’s presidency and of the Republican Party’s brand,” Rucker writes. Not ignored: Some Trump-backers have accused journalists of ignoring problems at the border under previous administrations. BuzzFeed’s John Stanton proves that that is simply not true. As he writes: “Allow me to show you the receipts.”

Some Trump-backers have accused journalists of ignoring problems at the border under previous administrations. BuzzFeed’s John Stanton proves that that is simply not true. As he writes: “Allow me to show you the receipts.” The big picture: Trump’s executive order ends the immediate separation of children from their parents, but it is expected to face a legal challenge. It also doesn’t address the more than 2,000 children already separated. Ultimately, The Wall Street Journal reports, Trump’s action “raised a host of questions about whether Congress still needed to legislate, whether a new system for keeping families together would end up amounting to indefinite detention while their cases are adjudicated, and how the government would reunify families already split apart.”

Other notable stories

