Tensions boil over in White House Briefing Room

Since taking over as Press Secretary last summer, Sarah Sanders has faced difficult questions on a number of thorny issues: the Russia investigation, the administration’s handling of the Rob Porter scandal, the president’s truthfulness. She has proved more adept than her predecessor at dodging and obfuscating while avoiding the sort of open hostilities that characterized Sean Spicer’s time behind the lectern. But Thursday, after weeks of building tension, frustrations among reporters boiled over.

Pressed by CNN’s Jim Acosta on the administration’s policy of separating parents and children at the border, Sanders at one point shot back, “I know it’s hard for you to understand even short sentences, I guess, but please don’t take my words out of context.” A reporter in the room could be heard yelling from off-camera “That’s a cheap shot, Sarah.”

ICYMI: 11 images that show how the Trump administration is failing at photography

Minutes later, Sanders stuck to her argument that the government was just enforcing the law, even as CBS News’s Paula Reid pointed out that the administration made the decision to move border-crossing prosecutions from civil to criminal court. Brian Karem, the executive editor of Sentinel Newspapers and a columnist for Playboy, interrupted the proceedings, yelling out, “Come on, Sarah. You’re a parent. Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?”

The heated exchanges come after weeks of growing frustration among reporters who cover the White House. Sanders has repeatedly refused to address her statement last summer that President Trump was not involved in dictating a false statement concerning his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer officials at Trump Tower, leading to concerns about her credibility. The number and length of briefings has also been a point of contention.

As the most visible face of the White House, Sanders is often put in the difficult position of translating Trump’s tweets, attempting to explain contradictory statements, and defending the administration’s actions. It’s not an easy job, but it is the one she signed up for. While White House reporters have given Sanders credit for being conciliatory than her predecessor, the past few weeks have shown that journalists seem to have had enough with her refusal to honestly answer repeated questions on important issues.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

According to a Wednesday report by CBS News, Sanders won’t be the target of those frustrations much longer. Jacqueline Alemany reported that Sanders plans to leave her post by the end of the year. When asked yesterday about that story, Sanders didn’t deny its factual basis, though she did blame the network for running a piece without talking to her directly. That was another dodge: As CBS wrote in its follow-up story, “CBS News called and emailed Sanders requesting comment before publishing Wednesday’s report. Sanders did not respond.”

ICYMI: Meet the journalism student who found out she won a Pulitzer in class

Below, more on the tension between the press secretary and the press:

Increasing strain: Writing on the escalating tensions between Sanders and reporters, Politico’s Jason Schwartz has a concise summary of Thursday’s briefing: “Press members tussled with Sanders over immigration issues, she insulted the intelligence of one reporter, and another interrupted the proceedings with a dramatic outburst.”

Writing on the escalating tensions between Sanders and reporters, Politico’s Jason Schwartz has a concise summary of Thursday’s briefing: “Press members tussled with Sanders over immigration issues, she insulted the intelligence of one reporter, and another interrupted the proceedings with a dramatic outburst.” A new low: Referencing a February column she wrote proclaiming “a new low” for Sanders’s performance as press secretary, The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan wrote, “today was worse.”

Referencing a February column she wrote proclaiming “a new low” for Sanders’s performance as press secretary, The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan wrote, “today was worse.” A window into the administration: “Never let anyone tell you that White House briefings are pointless,” writes The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple in covering Thursday’s exchanges.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: Don’t shrug away Trump’s media attacks

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.