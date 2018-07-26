Podcast: The local news death spiral. Plus, the Cohen–Trump tapes.

On this week’s episode of The Kicker, Pete talks with CJR Delacorte Fellow Amanda Darrach about scenes from the New York Daily News’s black Monday. Then, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope joins to place the severe cuts at the News in the larger context of a crisis in local news. What’s the case journalists need to make in order to show how vital their jobs are? Finally, Pete and Kyle discuss CNN’s coverage of the Michael Cohen–Donald Trump tapes, and whether cable news has a problem with overselling its stories.

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.