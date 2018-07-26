Podcast: The local news death spiral. Plus, the Cohen–Trump tapes.

On this week’s episode of The Kicker, Pete talks with CJR Delacorte Fellow Amanda Darrach about scenes from the New York Daily News’s black Monday. Then, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope joins to place the severe cuts at the News in the larger context of a crisis in local news. What’s the case journalists need to make in order to show how vital their jobs are? Finally, Pete and Kyle discuss CNN’s coverage of the Michael Cohen–Donald Trump tapes, and whether cable news has a problem with overselling its stories.
SHOW NOTES:
- A wake for half the Daily News by Amanda Darrach, CJR
- Who suffers when local news disappears by Kyle Pope, CJR
- CNN obtains secret Trump-Cohen audio recording via CNN