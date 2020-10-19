How to cover Election Day and beyond

There will be actors trying to convince the public that every small error is evidence of a rigged system. In fact, individual examples of mishaps, misconduct, or even malfeasance are not evidence that the electoral system is incapable of providing a legitimate result. Normal stuff goes wrong on Election Day; there are machines that don’t work, polling places that lose power or open late, voter rolls that get misdelivered. That’s not unusual. There are upwards of 230,000 polling places in the US, so even in an election during which 99.9 percent of precincts operate perfectly, there will be hundreds of problems. Social distancing efforts may make even relatively short, fast-moving lines appear unmanageable, stretching hundreds of feet down the block; in such a situation, news organizations should avoid images or descriptions that might mislead voters to believe there are problems where there aren’t. Avoid suggestions that “routine” mishaps may be nefarious or criminal; likewise, do not suggest that “regular” problems may lead to election results that will be fraudulent or invalid.









At the same time, there are already signs of trouble at the polls—and systemic problems should be reported as such. Certain jurisdictions have a documented history of voter suppression and obstructing minority voters. Today, states are cutting back on

ballot access

and there are

hours-long lines

for early voting appearing in places like Georgia. In California, the state attorney general has

issued cease-and-desist letters

to the California Republican Party after it set up unofficial ballot dropboxes. It’s critical during the coming weeks that news organizations cover and pay attention to these problems and patterns, particularly where there are disparate impacts. (In 2017, Stephen Pettigrew

found

that nonwhite voters are seven times more likely to wait over an hour to vote, compared to white voters.) This year will be the first time since the 1990s that the Republican Party will not be under a federal consent decree limiting its ability to conduct so-called “ballot security” efforts, like challenging the ability of individual voters to participate on Election Day, and President Trump is calling for his supporters to “self-monitor” polling places. There is the possibility that there will be widespread problems on Election Day that are both important to cover and yet, taken together, still do not rise to the level of invalidating or delegitimizing the election results. It is critical that news media draw distinguishing lines with precision and care.